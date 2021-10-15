Elite DE Recruit Shemar Stewart Leaning Aggies?

Heading into the second half of the college football season, Texas A&M's 2022 recruiting class is one of the best in the country, led by impact players on both sides of the ball.

And following their upset win over the No. 1 Alabama Crimson tide on Saturday, it nearly got even better, with the nation's No. 7 overall player and No. 2 edge rusher Shemar Stewart, nearly committing on the spot after the win.

"How do you not commit after you beat the number one team?" he told SI All American.

Stewart would go on to say that he nearly picked up the phone and called Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher to make a commitment official.

But nevertheless, the Aggies are clearly a top priority for the Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace product.

In fact, the Aggies are so high on his list that Stewart has now planned an official visit to College Station in the coming weeks, where he wants to take in the Kyle Field crowd for himself.

"Last time I was there, I didn't go for a game," Stewart said. "This time I want to get up close and personal, see how they coach and things like that. It's great over there, it's family. They always hit me up like I'm family."

Currently, there are still as many as five programs thought to be in the top tier for Stewart's services, including the Aggies, as well as Clemson, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State.

However, if one thing is becoming clear, it is that the Aggies seem to be beginning to separate themselves from the pack.