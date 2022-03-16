Elite In-State Recruit David Hicks Talks Texas A&M Visit, Timeline and More

Texas A&M spring football practice is underway and the conversation is of course all over the place surrounding the Aggie program.

The quarterback battle is its own national storyline but so is everything else that comes with what Jimbo Fisher is looking to build in College Station. After leading the program to the nation's No. 1 recruiting class, that side of the coin has become a consistent storyline to track in Aggie land.

With practices kicking off, it means the next wave of prospects is expected to frequent town. Elite recruits like Allen (Texas) High School's David Hicks visiting for practice sessions become that much more relevant.

In speaking with Fan Nation's Brian Smith, among other reporters at the Under Armour Next All-America Game camp in Dallas on Sunday, Hicks commented on what he saw while in town to see the 2022 Aggies in action.

"Just seeing everybody competing, seeing how everybody works and stuff," Hicks said. "Being able to see how the coaches coach, too. I liked the coaching staff and the personalities, really the people there."

Miami also got Hicks on campus this month and he got one-on-one time with multiple Hurricane coaches, including head coach Mario Cristobal. The coach's old program, Oregon, gets the pass rusher on campus for the next visit -- during the program's spring game on April 23.

It appears, however, that Texas A&M will remain in the mix through the duration of Hicks's recruitment.

"They've just been recruiting me since the eighth grade," he said. "The coaching staff and the people around A&M, too."

Hicks has plans to make a verbal commitment late in the process, naming the Under Armour All-America Game in January as a possible window to go public with a pick. Official visits in his process could begin relatively soon, though no such trips have yet been set.

