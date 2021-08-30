Check In: Is SI All-American's Top IDL Still Considering Texas A&M?

Walter Nolen is still considering the Aggies as one of his top destinations for his recruitment

With college football's 2021 season quickly approaching, rumors are beginning to fly in terms of visits, and commitments for the 2022 class and beyond.

Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher has been a master at recruiting. Entering his fourth season with the Aggies, the head coach has finished with three top 10 recruiting classes, and currently remains in the top 10 hunt once more.

With the addition of Walter Nolen, would it only strengthen their case for the top class of 2022?

Nolen, who currently ranks as SI All-American's No. 1 interior defensive tackle, remains uncommitted entering the school year. The SEC, however, will continue to call his names as the final three options appear to be Tennessee, Georgia and Texas A&M.

John Garcia of SI All-American recently caught up with the top names that remain unsigned by entering September. According to his findings, there isn't an end in sight on when or where he could choose to commit.

Walter Nolen, No. 2 Overall, No. 1 IDL The Powell (Tenn.) High School prospect has suited up for his new squad and there hasn't been a lack of buzz in the area since. His public top three remains in Tennessee, Texas A&M and Georgia, released August 24. The next day, though, Nolen made sure to remind fans of all the programs in pursuit, like Michigan, Florida, Alabama and others, that the race wasn't over and that the top group wasn't a final group. Nolen has featured fluidity on his lists of top schools for every release, as programs that were seemingly out for his services flew back in following visits to campus. Now it would appear that college game visits could add to the influence on America's top defender, pushing the race further into wide open status. However, as anyone on social media would relay, Nolen could end his recruitment at any time. He challenged followers to drive up his Instagram to a certain level and he would make a commitment, a move that of course paid off near immediately as Nolen flew up the follower mark. Nolen, Sr. recently told SI All-American a decision would come through the family when his son woke up with "that feeling" of knowing where he wants to play, without additional doubt. A&M has the most recent momentum and Tennessee is now the local school following the offseason move from Mississippi, so the conversation probably begins with the pair. Nolen, Jr. will be in attendance at the Georgia-Clemson showdown in Charlotte for Saturday, so Kirby Smart's program will get the first live impression in front of the nation's best.

Nolen's decision could be make this weekend if Kirby Smart can entice him into signing on the dotted line. Josh Heupel, the hopeful answer in Knoxville, won't be going down without a fight.

The Aggies will need to bolster their defensive line following the 2021 season. It is expected that all four starters, including top 10 prospect DeMarvin Leal, will all leave come January via graduation or the NFL Draft.

Behind Leal and Jayden Peavy lies McKinley Jackson and fellow sophomore Isaiah Raikes. The next crop of defensive linemen who have yet to see the field include Ardarious Jones and Dallas Walker IV. Jackson is expected to see extended reps as the team's nose tackle with veteran Bobby Brown now playing in the NFL.

Adding a name like Nolen only bolsters one of college football's top defensive units, but, like everything in the SEC, nothing worth having will every come easy.

