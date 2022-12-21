Skip to main content

Texas A&M Aggies 2023 Early Signing Day Live Tracker

Stay up to day with the latest signings for the Texas A&M Aggies on Early Signing Day right here.

The Early Signing Period is officially upon us, and the Texas A&M Aggies are looking to continue thier recent surge in terms of getting prospects to flip their commitments to College Station for the 2023 season. 

A year after posting one of the best recruiting classes of all time, Texas A&M regressed. The Aggies finished 5-7 overall and saw countless prospects leave for the NFL draft or transfer portal. Currently, 23 players have entered the portal from the 2022 roster, including five from the No. 1 recruiting class from a season ago. 

Among those expected to sign Wednesday morning, are quarterback Marcel Reed, running back Rueben Owens, defensive lineman David Hicks, offensive lineman Chase Bisontis and several others. 

Stay locked into AllAggies.com for the latest updates on signings, flips and more below:

Committed Targets (*denotes SI99 member)

RB Rueben Owens*

Status:

DL David Hicks*

Status:

OL Chase Bisontis

Status:

CB Bravion Rogers 

Status:

DB Dalton Brooks

Status:

CB Jayvon Thomas

Status:

IOL TJ Shanahan

Status:

OL Colton Thomasson

Status: Signed

TE Jaden Platt 

Status:

QB Marcel Reed

Status: Signed

EDGE Daymion Sanford

Status: Signed

EDGE Rylan Kennedy

Status: Signed

OL Naquil Betrand

Status: Signed

DL Samu Taumanupepe

Status:

LB Taurean York

Status:

P Tyler White

Status:

