Longhorns Commit Dylan Spencer Flips to Texas Tech

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns got a not-so-pleasant surprise on Monday evening, when they lost a commitment from 2023 C.E. King (Houston, Texas) defensive end, Dyland Spencer.

To make things worse for the Horns, Spencer is now heading to a Big 12 rival, committing to the Red Raiders on Monday as well.

At one point, Spencer was the second commitment of the Longhorns 2023 recruiting class, alongside Seguin (Arlington, TX) defensive back Jamel Johnson, who recently de-committed himself, and committed to TCU.

Spencer had originally chosen the Longhorns over Arizona State, Baylor, LSU, Texas A&M, and USC. He also had offers from Houston and SMU.

Spencer has been a big mover so far during his high school career, spending his freshman season playing at West Orange Stark (Texas), before moving to Katy (Texas) for his sophomore season.

And at CE King, he was one of the top defensive linemen in the state of Texas.

With the early signing period now less than 48 hours away, the Longhorns will be on the hunt for a new edge rusher to replace Spencer, who would have been a major get for Pete Kwiatkowski's defense.

The Early Signing Period begins on Wednesday morning when the Longhorns, despite losing spencer, are expected to lock in one of the nation's top classes

