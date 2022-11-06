Aggies Land Commitment From In-State OL Ashton Funk

The Texas A&M Aggies may be struggling on the field this year, but their recruiting is still right on track.

And on Sunday, it got even better, with head coach Jimbo Fisher landing a commitment from talented 2024 Katy (TX) offensive tackle, Ashton Funk.

Funk picked the Aggies over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Tennessee, Penn State, USC, and many others.

"Through all the visits there is one place that has stood out as the best overall fit for me to pursue my football and academic dreams," Funk said in a statement on Twitter. "It has the best game day environment in college football, incredible academic support, an unrivaled alumni network, and every time I visit it feels like home. Although it was a very difficult decision between some amazing programs, I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to Texas A&M University. Gig'em"

Funk now becomes the second commitment of the 2024 class for the Aggies, joining Pine Tree (Longview, TX) defensive lineman Dealyn Evans, who committed in July.

"I am grateful for every single program that has offered me; each one is an honor," Funk said. "Over this past year, I have been able to visit 20 different Universities, all were great experiences in their own way. Through these visits, I've been able to meet some incredible coaches, see some great campuses, learn a lot about myself, and build great relationships along the way that will last a lifetime."

Per most recruiting services, Funk is rated as a three-star recruit, and as the No. 407 overall recruit in the country for the 2024 class.

