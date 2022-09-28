Skip to main content

Aggies Land Massive Commitment From Elite DL David Hicks

The Aggies landed a surprising and momentum shift commitment from David Hicks on Wednesday

The Texas A&M Aggies landed a shocking and massive commitment for their 2023 class on Wednesday afternoon when Paetow (Katy, TX) interior defensive lineman David Hicks committed to the program. 

Hicks, who was widely expected to commit to Oklahoma before his announcement ceremony, surprised countless industry experts by electing to go with A&M over the Sooners, Texas Longhorns, and many other powers. 

"I got predicted to Oklahoma and I didn't want to get predicted again, so I just tried to keep it quiet," Hicks told reporters at his commitment ceremony. "It was a really fun ride, this whole recruiting process," he said. "I remember getting my first FBS offer from SMU. I remember being in camps in eighth grade and those were moments that really started everything. I'm just glad I am where I am now."

Hicks currently ranks as the No. 56 overall player in the 2023 SI99, and is a five-star recruit across all other recruiting services. 

With his commitment, Hicks now becomes the 12th commitment of the 2023 class for the Aggies, joining other elite defensive prospects such as Denton Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill, and La Grange cornerback Bravion Rogers, South Oak Cliff cornerback Jayvon Thomas, Shiner (TX) running back Dalton Brooks, and Austin Westlake offensive guard TJ Shanahan, among others. 

Hicks will now join a defensive line room that includes a historic 2022 recruiting haul, with defensive tackle Walter Nolen, Shemar Stewart, Lebbeus Overton, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, Enai WHite, Anthony Lucas, and Malick Sylla. 

