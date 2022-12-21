Aggies Sign Elite Westlake IOL TJ Shanahan

The Texas A&M Aggies 2023 recruiting class might have just landed its best offensive player of the recruiting cycle.

On Wednesday, Jimbo Fisher added a major signing to the Aggies class, with Westlake (Austin, TX) offensive guard TJ Shanahan sending in his letter of intent

Last season, Shanahan was an integral part of Westlake's third consecutive state title, blocking for former No. 1 overall quarterback Cade Klubnik.

This season, the Chaparrals fell short, but Shanahan was once again one of the most dominant offensive linemen in the state.

One of the more heavily recruited offensive linemen in the 2023 class, Shanahan was offered by the Aggies in January 2021, and had taken visits to Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida, Miami, Georgia, UCF, and a host of other programs throughout the last year.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound rising junior had also been pursued and recruited by Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, USC, Wisconsin, and West Virginia among many others.

