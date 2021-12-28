Who Are The Top Aggies Targets For In 2023 Recruiting Class?

After closing the 2022 Early signing period with the nation's No. 1 class, the Texas A&M Aggies are the hottest team on the recruiting trail in college football.

And with many top names still left on the board, such as linebacker Harold Perkins, safety Jacoby Matthews, and defensive end Omari Abor, just to name a few, there still could be even more talent coming to Aggieland before it is all said and done.

However, recruiting never sleeps, and the Aggies are also off to a hot start in the 2023 class, landing names such as quarterback Eli Holstein, offensive tackle Colton Thomasson, and defensive linemen Anthony James and Johnny Bowens.

Can the Aggies build on their dominant 2022 class? only time will tell.

If they are going to do that, there are a few critical names for Jimbo Fisher and company to pursue throughout the remainder of the cycle.

AllAggies.com breaks down the top targets for Jimbo Fisher and company, and how they could fit into future plans.

Offense

Running Back - Rueben Owens - El Campo (TX)

There might not be a better running back in the 2023 class than Rueben Owens, who was formerly committed to Texas until this past June. the Aggies are very much a priority for Owens and vice versa, but though he still has strong ties to the Longhorns, the opportunity for serious early playing time in Aggieland will be a factor.

Owens finished the 2021 season with 248 carries for 2,989 yards and 46 touchdowns on the ground while pulling in 15 catches for 252 yards and two scores through the air.

Wide Receiver - Johntay Cook - Desoto (TX)

One of the Aggies' top receiver targets in 2023, Desoto's Johntay Cook is the type of explosive playmaker that Jimbo still needs to add to his offense. Even after landing Evan Stewart, Cook will be a critical get for the Aggies in the next cycle. Cook also has a great relationship with Rueben Owens, which could play a role in the recruitment of both players.

Cook finished 2021 with 38 catches for 806 yards and 19 touchdowns

Wide Receiver - Brandon Inniss - American Heritage (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Texas A&M's defensive recruiting stole the show in the 2022 class, and now it is time to go heavy on offense -- particularly at wide receiver. And rated as the top wideout in the country by multiple outlets, Brandon Inniss would be another major get for the Aggies at wideout. Innis was originally committed to Oklahoma, but de-committed after the exit of Lincoln Riley. But can the Aggies get back into his recruitment? Only time will tell, but it will be tough.

Inniss did it all in 2021, catching 17 passes for 341 yards and two scores, and rushing 44 times for 308 yards and an additional two touchdowns, despite being forced into a quarterback role following an injury to the starter.

Wide Receiver - Jaquaize Pettaway - Langham Creek (Houston, TX)

Yes, another wideout on the board for the Aggies to pursue, and for good reason. The Aggies offense struggled against top competition in a big way in 2021, and lack of depth at wideout was a significant factor. Signing a trio, or even four wideouts in the 2023 class should be a priority, and Pettaway is one of the best.

Pettaway had 50 catches for 794 yards and seven scores in 2021.

Offensive Lineman - TJ Shanahan - Westlake (Austin, TX)

The Aggies landed a mauler in the 2022 class in Mark Nabou, and one of the top tackles in Kam Dewberry. Now they need to add more bodies to the offensive line, particularly on the interior. Westlake's TJ Shanahan fits that description as well as anyone else in the class. Shanahan played right tackle for Westlake in 2021, but will likely project as an inside player at the college level.

Defense

Defensive Lineman - David Hicks - Allen (TX)

The strongest area of talent acquisition for the Aggies in the 2022 class was along the defensive line, where they signed a bevy of elite prospects. As arguably the best defensive linemen in the 2023 class, Hicks projects on the inside but will have versatility. He will be a top priority for Texas A&M, with the Aggies set for an intense battle with Oklahoma, Texas, and many others for his services.

Linebacker - Anthony Hill - Ryan (Denton, TX)

If there is a position that the Aggies need to fill the most in 2023 on defense, it is the linebacker spot, where Denton Ryan's Anthony Hill would be a welcome addition. Hill might be the top linebacker in the country in 2023, and his relationship with Johntay Cook and Rueben Owens should not be discounted. Hill also has a major interest in Texas.

Linebacker - Grayson Howard - Andrew Jackson (Jacksonville, FL)

The Aggies could add three to four linebackers in the 2023 class, even if they manage to land the likes of Harold Perkins in 2022. In truth, you could put any number of names here at this second linebacker spot, but Grayson Howard has already previously visited Aggieland and is one of the top names on the board.

Cornerback - Javien Toviano - Martin (Arlington, TX)

Another position the Aggies finished strong with in 2022 is the cornerback spot. However, there are never enough corners on a roster, and Arlington Martin standout Javien Toviano is one of the top talents in the class. Toviano is also considering Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, Oregon, and Notre Dame among many other elite programs.

Cornerback - Tony Mitchell - Thompson (Alabaster, AL)

Maybe the top corner in the entire country, Tony Mitchell will be another top target for the Aggies in 2023. Even after landing 2022's top corner in Denver Harris, the Aggies will try to add an influx of talent at the position, much in the same way Alabama does year after year. Mitchell is high on the Aggies as well, recently adding them to his top

