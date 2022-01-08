WATCH: Aggies DB Recruit Catches TD In All American Bowl

Future Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Deyon Bouie is making waves at the All-American game in San Antonio -- on the offensive side of the ball.

In the first half of Saturday's game, Bouie hauled in a 29-yard touchdown pass from Penn State commit Drew Allar, cutting the West lead to 14-7.

Bouie, who ranks as Sports Illustrated's No. 13 corner in the 2022 class, picked the Aggies over offers from Florida State, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss, and Oregon among many others.

The 14th commitment of the Aggies 2022 class, Bouie was the fourth defensive back commitment for Texas A&M's now No. 1 overall class.

Bouie signed his letter of intent on Early Signing Day.

Bouie will join other 2022 cornerbacks Bobby Taylor, Denver Harris, and Marquis Groves-Killebrew in College Station next season.

You can view SI All-American's evaluation of Bouie below:

13. Deyon Bouie Vitals: 5'11", 185 pounds School: Bainbridge (Ga.) High School A dynamic Peach Stater with considerable experience on both sides of the football, Bouie just makes plays on the football field. The frame is there, along with explosiveness, ball skills and football savvy to boot. In what is going to be considered a great cornerback class, for him to be on the verge of crashing the top 10 despite lack of positional focus -- not to mention coming off of a major injury -- says all you need to know about the athlete nicknamed "Smoke." Once he hits the next level and settles on a spot, and with his top-end speed we'll take our chances projecting cornerback, Bouie won't sit long.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here