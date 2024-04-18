All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Forward Julius Marble Arrested on Sexual Assault Charge

Texas A&M forward Julius Marble was arrested Thursday on charges of sexual assault.

Mar 12, 2023; Nashville, TN, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Julius Marble (34) reacts after
Mar 12, 2023; Nashville, TN, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Julius Marble (34) reacts after / Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M Aggies forward Julius Marble was arrested Thursday morning by the College Station Police Department on charges of sexual assault and is being held on $50,000 bond per Brazos County Jail records.

Per arrest records, the original offense occurred on October 14 of last year.

Should he be found guilty, there are various punishments associated with sexual assault depending on the nature and severity of the pending charge.

The senior forward had been away from the team since October dealing with what head coach Buzz Williams described at the time as a 'university process'.

"He is not able to take part in team activities," Williams said in October, "He is going through a university process. I am not privy to any of that, so I can't comment on it further. But that is where it stands."

Marble was absent from the team’s local media day at Reed Arena shortly there after, and did not play a game for the Aggies in the 2023-24 season.

Marble, a 6-foot-9 forward who joined the Aggies from Michigan State, played in 35 games in the 2022-23 season, 30 of which were starts. He finished fourth on the team in points scored (9.1), fifth in rebounds (4.1) and fifth in minutes (20.8). 

He played for three seasons in East Lansing before making the transition to College Station to join the Aggies. He was replaced in the starting lineup largely by Andersson Garcia.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

