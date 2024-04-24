College Baseball Poll Watching Week 11: Texas A&M Maintains Top Position
The Week 11 baseball polls came out on Monday, and once again, the Texas A&M Aggies (35-5) are the unanimous top seed across the five national polls.
In fact, the Top Ten this week remains mainly unchanged, at least in terms of teams. Yes, there was some switching of places, and a couple of teams dropped slightly lower than the Top Ten. But for the most part, the Top Ten comprises four to five SEC teams (Texas A&M, Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt), three to four ACC teams (Clemson, Duke, Florida State, and Wake Forest), plus East Carolina and Oregon State.
The Big 12 continues to struggle with having more than two or three ranked teams. This week Oklahoma and Oklahoma State appear in all five polls. West Virginia appears in one. Texas, Texas Tech and UCF also receive votes in at least one poll.
Ranked Big 12 Baseball Teams Ranked - Week 11:
- Oklahoma - No. 16 (Baseball America), No. 18 (D1 Baseball, USA Today Coaches Poll), No. 20 (NCBWA), and No. 23 (Perfect Game)
- Oklahoma State - No. 19 (Baseball America, D1 Baseball), No. 22 (Perfect Game, USA Today Coaches Poll), and No. 25 (NCBWA)
- West Virginia - No. 21 (Baseball America) and Receiving votes (NCBWA, USA Today Coaches Poll)
- Texas - Receiving votes (NCBWA)
- Texas Tech - Receiving votes (NCBWA, USA Today Coaches Poll)
- UCF - Receiving votes (NCBWA)
Here are the highlights from five of the national polls:
Baseball America Poll - Week 11
1 - Texas A&M (35-5), no change
2 - Arkansas (34-6), no change
3 - Tennessee (33-7), no change
4 - Clemson (32-7), down 2
5 - Duke (29-11), up 1
6 - Florida State (31-8), down 1
7 - Kentucky (32-7), no change
8 - East Carolina (32-7), up 2
9 - Vanderbilt (29-11), up 4
10 - Wake Forest (26-13), up 4
16 - Oklahoma (24-14), up 9
19 - Oklahoma State (26-14), down 2
21 - West Virginia (23-16), down 3
D1Baseball Poll - Week 11
1 - Texas A&M (35-5), no change
2 - Arkansas (34-6), no change
3 - Tennessee (33-7), up 1
4 - Kentucky (32-7), down 1
5 - Clemson (32-7), up 1
6 - Duke (29-11), up 1
7 - East Carolina (32-7), up 2
8 - Wake Forest (26-13), up 4
9 - Oregon State (30-9), down 4
10 - Florida State (31-8), up 2
18 - Oklahoma (24-14), previously not ranked
19 - Oklahoma State (26-14), down 3
Dropped from the rankings - West Virginia (#22), Virginia Tech (#23), Dallas Baptist (#25)
NCBWA Poll - Week 11
1 - Texas A&M (35-5), no change
2 - Arkansas (34-6), up 1
3 - Tennessee (33-7), down 1
4 - Clemson (32-7) up 2
5 - Duke (29-11), up 3
6 - Kentucky (32-7), down 2
7 - East Carolina (32-7), up 2
8 - Florida State (31-8), down 1
9 - Wake Forest (26-13), up 3
10 - Vanderbilt (29-11), up 3
20 - Oklahoma (24-14), previously not ranked
25 - Oklahoma State (26-14), down 8
Dropped from the rankings - Dallas Baptist (#21), Virginia Tech (#23)
Other Big 12 teams receiving votes - Texas, Texas Tech, UCF, West Virginia
Perfect Game Poll - Week 11
1 - Texas A&M (35-5), no change
2 - Arkansas (34-6), no change
3 - Tennessee (33-7), no change
4 - Clemson (32-7) up 2
5 - Duke (29-11), up 3
6 - East Carolina (32-7), up 5
7 - Wake Forest (26-13), up 6
8 - Kentucky (32-7), down 1
9 - Vanderbilt (29-11), up 3
10 - Florida State (31-8), down 4
22 - Oklahoma State (26-14), down 7
23 - Oklahoma (24-14), previously not ranked
Dropped from the rankings - Dallas Baptist, West Virginia, Oregon, Virginia Tech, Lamar
USA Today Coaches Poll - Week 11
1 - Texas A&M (35-5), no change
2 - Arkansas (34-6), no change
3 - Tennessee (33-7), no change
4 - Clemson (32-7) up 2
5 - Kentucky (32-7), no change
6 - Duke (29-11), up 2
7 - East Carolina (32-7), up 3
8 - Vanderbilt (29-11), up 4
9 - Florida State (31-8), down 2
10 - Oregon State (30-9), down 6
18 - Oklahoma (24-14), previously not ranked
22 - Oklahoma State (26-14), down 5
Dropped from the rankings - Dallas Baptist (#19), Virginia Tech (#22), West Virginia (#23),
Other Big 12 teams receiving votes - Texas Tech (#29), West Virginia (#31), UCF (#35)
Bold teams = Big 12 Conference teams
