TCU Baseball: Frogs Take Game 1 Against Texas With Some Elite Pitching Performances
TCU pitching has been an interesting story the entire year. Throughout the good, the bad, and the ugly, there has been one constant on the TCU pitching staff. His name is Payton Tolle, and if you don't know the name by now, you need to watch the Horned Frogs on Friday night in the weekends to come.
With TCU coming off a series win against Texas Tech, what better way to start the weekend series against Texas than a shutout 5-0 win? Tolle's final line on the night was 7.0 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, and 7 strikeouts. Against a Texas team that averages around 8 runs per game, it's safe to say the lefty earned props from his teammates. Tolle also reached 1,000 pitches thrown on the season with the 110 he threw on Friday. Hunter Hodges and Ben Abeldt helped shut the door, both throwing an inning a piece.
The TCU hitting, while still not up to its usual standards from years past, seemed to be on a mission, with five TCU hitters having multi-hit games. Luke Boyers continued his hot streak going 2-for-4 with an opposite-field solo home run in the 8th inning, and a Karson Bowen sacrifice fly ball ended up driving in 2 runs for the Frogs in the 9th.
The most overlooked aspect of Friday night's win was the TCU defense, namely Peyton Chatagnier and his role at the hot corner. The former 2nd baseman has emerged as one of the best defenders in the Big 12. With two diving plays, both resulting in double plays, Chatagnier was the difference tonight, limiting any big innings from the Texas offense.
The Horned Frogs are back in action tomorrow with the game time being changed to 4:00 p.m. due to possible weather in the evening. Louis Rodriguez takes the mound for the Frogs looking to set the tone early again. Frogs are now 8-11 in conference.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.