Baylor's Tre Richardson Transfers To TCU

The middle infielder should make an immediate impact with the departures of Tommy Sacco and Gray Rodgers.

Baylor Athletics

SS Tommy Sacco and 2B Gray Rodgers have spoiled Horned Frog fans with their middle infield play for the last two seasons, and TCU fans were feeling a bit of anxiety due to their impending departures. 

Have no fear, Tre Richardson is here.

Richardson, who has two years of eligibility left, spent the last two seasons as a stalwart on the infield for the Baylor Bears. With Baylor head coach Steve Rodriguez announcing his departure from the program after seven seasons this was the perfect time for Richardson to make a change as well.

Over the coarse of the last two seasons, Richardson has been one of Baylor's best position players, playing exceptional defense and hitting just above .300. After splitting time between short stop and second base in 2021, Richardson played almost exclusively at second base in 2022 other than a couple of starts at third base.

Trey Richardson Statistics

Tre RichardsonAvgOBPGPRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCS

2021

.308

.389

51

46

62

16

3

3

37

18

38

6

0

2022

.297

.398

54

61

63

15

1

4

35

32

51

9

2

Let's take a quick look at some of Richardson's highlights.

Richardson looks to be a great pickup by Kirk Saarloos, Bill Mosiello, and the TCU Horned Frogs. After winning the Big 12 regular season title in his first year at the helm, TCU fans are looking forward to seeing what the Big 12 coach of the year can build for the future. Adding Tre Richardson through the portal is an exciting start and a seemingly perfect fit to fill a need for next season.

