Big 12 Baseball Weekend Recap: Hot Bats Everywhere

196: That’s the total number of runs scored over the weekend in the 12 games (four series) that featured a Big 12 team versus another Big 12 team. That averages out to over 16 runs per game. At least one game was won by ten or more points in each of the four series. Here are those games:

Oklahoma 15 – Kansas 2 (Friday)

Oklahoma 24 – Kansas 4 (Sunday) – with the run-rule

Oklahoma State 13 – TCU 2 (Friday)

Texas 20 – Baylor 1 (Friday)

Texas Tech 12 – West Virginia 2 (Saturday)

West Virginia 15 – Texas Tech 4 (Sunday) - WVU scored 10 in the top of the 9th)

Oklahoma swept their series over Kansas and outscored the Jayhawks 46-12. Not to be outdone, Texas swept their series over Baylor and outscored the Bears 46-9. Texas Tech won the series over West Virginia. The most exciting weekend series featured two ranked teams, Oklahoma State and TCU. After losing by 11 runs on Friday night, TCU bounced back and won both games on Saturday and Sunday. The Horned Frogs now sit at the top of the Big 12 standings, with OSU just a half-game back.

Here is a recap of this past weekend’s conference series (rankings are based on last week’s Top 25 from D1Baseball:

Baylor (20-20, 4-11) at #10 Texas (30-13, 9-6)

Texas swept the series 3-0

It was never close. Friday night, Texas won by 19 runs, then got identical scores of 13-4 on both the Saturday and Sunday games.

Friday: Texas won 20-1. (Winning Pitcher – Pete Hansen; Losing Pitcher – Will Rigney)

Saturday: Texas won 13-4. (Winning Pitcher – Tristan Stevens; Losing Pitcher – Kobe Andrade)

Sunday: Texas won 13-4. (Winning Pitcher – Lucas Gordon; Losing Pitcher – Tyler Thomas)

Oklahoma (25-13, 7-5) at Kansas (16-23, 2-10)

Oklahoma swept the series 3-0

Another one that just wasn’t close. Oklahoma got a series win while outscoring Kansas 46-12. On Sunday’s game, they won by 20 runs, and that was with the run rule in effect after the seventh inning.

Friday: Oklahoma won 15-2. (Winning Pitcher – Jake Bennett; Losing Pitcher – Daniel Hegarty)

Saturday: Oklahoma won 7-6. (Winning Pitcher – Trevin Michael; Losing Pitcher – Payton Allen)

Sunday: Oklahoma won 24-4. (Winning Pitcher – Chazz Martinez; Losing Pitcher – Ryan Vanderhei)

#21 TCU (27-13, 12-6) at #3 Oklahoma State (27-13, 10-5)

TCU won the series 2-1

TCU has been through the gauntlet the last few weeks. After losing a series at home to start the month and a two-week skid, it was hard to think the Horned Frogs would fare well with three straight series with Top 10 opponents. They came out 6-3 in those three weekends and now sit at the top of the Big 12 standings.

Friday: Oklahoma State won 13-2. (Winning Pitcher – Justin Campbell; Losing Pitcher – Riley Cornelio)

Saturday: TCU won 6-4. (Winning Pitcher – Marcelo Perez; Losing Pitcher – Victor Mederos; Save – Garrett Wright)

Sunday: TCU won 7-6. (Winning Pitcher – Caleb Bolden; Losing Pitcher – Hueston Morrill; Save – Garrett Wright)

West Virginia (24-14, 7-5) at #9 Texas Tech (29-14, 9-6)

Texas Tech won the series 2-1

Texas Tech looked to get back on track after being swept in Fort Worth the weekend prior. The Red Raiders had only lost one game all season in Lubbock. And after winning two games in a Saturday doubleheader, they looked to be on their way to keep it at one loss: Until the ninth inning on Sunday. West Virginia entered the top of the 9th inning with a 5-4 lead. Sure, they were looking for an insurance run or two before the bottom of the inning. They got ten. Tech could not do anything in the bottom of the 9th, and WVU pulled out the win 15-4.

Saturday: Texas Tech won 7-5. (Winning Pitcher – Andrew Morris; Losing Pitcher – Jacob Watters)

Saturday: Texas Tech won 12-2. (Winning Pitcher – Brandon Birdsell; Losing Pitcher – Ben Hampton)

Sunday: West Virginia won 15-4. (Winning Pitcher – Chase Smith; Losing Pitcher – Mason Molina; Save – Trey Braithwaite)

