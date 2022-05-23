Big 12 Baseball Weekend Recap: Oklahoma Wins Two In Lubbock

Texas Tech has been a conundrum all season. They have won some great games, including a sweep last week in Stillwater. And they’ve lost some games, especially midweek games, that didn’t make sense. One thing had been constant – they had been nearly perfect at home. Until Oklahoma came to town. The Sooners outlasted the Red Raiders on both Thursday and Friday, but Tech rebounded on Sunday.

Texas and West Virginia both swept their series over the two schools from Kansas. And Baylor had a miraculous comeback on Thursday to take one away from Oklahoma State. The Big 12 team that had the best weekend was the one that didn’t play a conference series – TCU. The Frogs swept their series against Santa Clara. After OU’s win on Thursday, the Frogs knew they had won a share of the Big 12 title. Then after Tech’s win on Saturday, the Frogs knew they were the outright conference champions.

Here is a recap of this past weekend’s conference series (rankings are based on last week’s Top 25 from D1Baseball.com)

#22 Texas (39-17, 14-10) vs. Kansas (20-33, 4-20)

Texas sweeps the series 3-0

Texas knew they had to keep pace with West Virginia to maintain at least a No. 5 seed in the tournament. The Longhorns had no problem with Kansas, sweeping all three games and outscoring the Jayhawks 31-11.

Thursday: Texas won 12-4. (Winning Pitcher – Pete Hansen; Losing Pitcher –Daniel Hegarty)

Friday: Texas won 8-1. (Winning Pitcher – Lucas Gordon; Losing Pitcher – Cole Larsen)

Saturday: Texas won 11-6. (Winning Pitcher – Jared Southard; Losing Pitcher – Kolby Dougan; Save – Aaron Nixon)

Kansas State (27-27, 8-16) vs. West Virginia (33-20, 14-10)

West Virginia sweeps the series 3-0

The Mountaineers got to conclude the season at home against K-State. Their goal was to do better than Texas to jump them in the tournament seeding, but both teams swept their respective series. WVU had a huge 15-4 on Thursday and liked that score so much that they repeated it on Friday.

Thursday: West Virginia won 15-4. (Winning Pitcher – Jacob Watters; Losing Pitcher – Blake Adams)

Friday: West Virginia won 15-4. (Winning Pitcher – Ben Hampton; Losing Pitcher – German Fajardo)

Saturday: West Virginia won 5-1. (Winning Pitcher – Aiden Major; Losing Pitcher – Dylan Phillips; Save – Trey Braithwaite

#5 Texas Tech (36-18, 15-9) vs. Oklahoma (33-20, 15-9)

Oklahoma won the series 2-1

After sweeping OSU the weekend before, Texas Tech looked invincible. But the Sooners came into Lubbock and took care of business. Had the Sooners swept the series, they would have been co-champs and the number one seed in the tournament. After their dominating wins on Thursday and Friday night, it looked like they were on their way to doing just that. Tech was able to bounce back and avoid the sweep with a dominating performance of their own on Saturday.

Thursday: Oklahoma won 13-8. (Winning Pitcher – Jake Bennett; Losing Pitcher – Andrew Morris)

Friday: Oklahoma won 9-6. (Winning Pitcher – David Sandlin; Losing Pitcher – Brandon Birdsell; Save – Trevin Michael)

Saturday: Texas Tech won 10-2. (Winning Pitcher – Chase Hampton; Losing Pitcher – Cade Horton)

Baylor (26-26, 7-17) vs. #8 Oklahoma State (36-18, 15-9)

Oklahoma State wins the series 2-1

It was an epic first game between these two. OSU was trying to bounce back after the sweep by Tech the weekend before. And they had a big lead, up 11-3 at the stretch. But the Bears found a way to get the job done, tying the game in the 8th and then hitting a 2-run walk-off home run in the ninth to get the win. OSU would then win both games on Friday and Saturday.

Thursday: Baylor won 13-11. (Winning Pitcher – Adam Muirhead; Losing Pitcher – Hueston Morrill)

Friday: Oklahoma State won 11-5. (Winning Pitcher – Justin Campbell; Losing Pitcher – Mason Marriott)

Saturday: Oklahoma State won 9-5. (Winning Pitcher – Mitchell Stone; Losing Pitcher – Matt Voelker; Save -Nolan McLean)

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.