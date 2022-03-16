College Baseball National Review: Risers And Fallers

We're in the thick of it– college baseball out-of-conference season is winding down and conference play is on the precipice. Unfortunately, injuries are racking up and teams are starting to show what they really are.

Below, we'll break down winners and losers from this past weekend of play.

The Risers

Virginia: In last week's Series To Watch piece, I asked why no one was talking about Virginia. Well, we're talking about Virginia.

While the Cavaliers (14-1) finally lost a game this year, they're second in scoring (11.3 runs per game) and third in team ERA (1.75). It's been utter domination this season, even dominating a good Duke team 18-1 through the first two games of the weekend. Watch out for these guys, who now climb into the top 20.

Texas State: If you're local to Central Texas, you already knew Texas State is a good baseball team year after year. However, they made real noise beating the Texas Longhorns on the road in a midweek game.

The Bobcats then took it to Southern– one of the hotter teams recently. It puts Texas State at 14-3 on the year heading into a favorable conference slate. You'll hear these guys' name this postseason.

Dallas Baptist: Welcome to the roller coaster ride that is DBU baseball in 2022. The Patriots started off a paltry 1-3 after making the preseason top 25. A series loss to Southeast Missouri State wasn't ideal.

However, DBU broke out the brooms this past weekend against a very good Southern Miss team and it seems they're going to be just fine, even at 9-6.

The Fallers

Texas: Losing Tanner Witt was brutal for Texas, likely for the season. Witt was shaping out to be their ace and one of the best pitchers in the nation. While Texas still carries plenty of lumber, they've lost four of their last six games and dropped the first series of the year to South Carolina.

After giving up more than two runs just once through 11 games, Texas gave up 6.2 runs per game over that six-game stretch.

NC State: The Legend of Tommy White was a really fun way to open the 2022 baseball season. After hitting nine home runs in the first eight games, he hasn't found the fence since.

NC State's lost six of their last seven, including both played games last weekend against Notre Dame. During that stretch, they've scored more than four runs once after scoring 10 or more in six of their first eight.

