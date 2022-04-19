College Baseball Poll Watching Week 9: TCU Ranked Once Again

The TCU Horned Frogs got the job done last week with a clean sweep over then No. 4 Texas Tech. It was some much-needed spring cleaning for the Frogs. While they had their brooms out, they swept away some other teams and cleared a path back into the national polls.

Last week, after a tough two-week slide, only Perfect Game's poll had the Frogs ranked No. 21. This week, that poll bumped the Frogs 11 spaces to now be No. 10. TCU is also No. 21 in the D1Baseball poll, No. 22 in the Collegiate Baseball poll, and for the first time this season, is in Baseball America's ranking, making an appearance at No. 15.

Oklahoma State, TCU's next Big 12 opponent, is the highest-ranked team in the league at No. 3 or 4. Texas Tech ranks in the Top 10 in two polls, the Top 15 in one, and dropped out of another. Texas is ranked in all four polls listed below as high as No. 7 and as low as No. 18. West Virginia continues to be ranked in the Collegiate Baseball poll.

Two of TCU's upcoming non-conference opponents, Dallas Baptist and Florida State, also appear in a couple of the polls.

Here are the highlights from the D1Baseball, Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game, and USA Today polls:

(Team records are through Sunday and do not reflect midweek games, as the polls were determined Monday morning.)

D1Baseball

1 - Tennessee (33-3), 2-2 last week

2 - Oregon State (27-7), 3-0 last week, up 1

3 - Oklahoma State (26-10), 3-1 last week, up 2

4 - Arkansas (28-7), 5-0 last week, up 2

5 - Miami (28-8), 2-2 last week, down 3

6 - Southern Miss (27-8), 4-0 last week, up 5

7 - Stanford (20-11), 3-1 last week, up 15

8 - Virginia Tech (23-9), 3-1 last week, up 13

9 - Texas Tech (27-12), 0-4 last week, down 5

10 - Texas (26-12), 2-2 last week, down 3

17 - Texas State (28-9), 4-0 last week, up 2

21 - TCU (24-12), 3-1 last week, previously not ranked

23 - Dallas Baptist (23-12), 2-2 last week, down 7

Dropped from the rankings - Arizona (#20), Florida (#23), Alabama (#24), and Ole Miss (#25)

Collegiate Baseball

1 - Tennessee (33-3)

2 - Arkansas (28-7), up 4

3 - Oklahoma State (26-10), up 1

4 - Miami (28-8), down 2

5 - Vanderbilt (25-10), 3-1 last week, up 6

6 - Stanford (20-11), up 9

7 - Oregon State (27-7), up 9

8 - Rutgers (30-6), 5-0 last week, up 14

9 - Texas State (28-9), up 9

10 - Oregon (24-11), 3-0 last week, up 11

18 - Texas (26-12), down 8

22 - TCU (24-12), previously not ranked

27 - Texas A&M (22-13), 3-1 last week, previously not ranked

28 - West Virginia (22-12), 2-2 last week, down 4

Dropped from the rankings - Texas Tech (#8), LSU (#17), Florida (#20), and Wake Forest (#23)

Perfect Game

1 - Tennessee (33-3)

2 - Oregon State (27-7), up 3

3 - Oklahoma State (26-10)

4 - Arkansas (28-7), up 5

5 - Southern Miss (27-8), up 6

6 - Miami (28-8), down 4

7 - Gonzaga (23-9), 2-1 last week, up 3

8 - UCONN (28-7), 4-0 last week, up 6

9 - Virginia Tech (23-9), up 8

10 - TCU (24-12), up 11

11 - Texas (26-12), down 4

15 - Texas Tech (27-12), down 9

Dropped from the rankings - Dallas Baptist (#18), Arizona (#20), and Ole Miss (#25)

USA Today Coaches Poll

1 - Tennessee (33-3)

2 - Oregon State (27-7)

3 - Arkansas (28-7), up 2

4 - Oklahoma State (26-10), up 2

5 - Miami (28-8), down 2

6 - Southern Miss (27-8), up 8

7 - Texas (26-12)

8 - Texas Tech (27-12), down 4

9 - Virginia (27-9), 1-3 last week, down 1

10 - Georgia (26-10),2-2 last week

17 - Texas State (28-9), up 3

20 - TCU (24-12), previously not ranked

25 - Dallas Baptist (23-12), down 6

Dropped from the rankings - Arizona (#16), Florida (#17), and Wake Forest (#25)

