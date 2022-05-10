College Baseball Poll Watching Week 12: Oregon State And Tennessee Share Top Spot

It finally happened. Tennessee lost a weekend series on the road at Kentucky. Frogs fans know first-hand that playing in Lexington can be tough. The loss by the Volunteers dropped them to the No. 2 spot in two of the five national polls, Collegiate Baseball and Baseball America, this week. In their place, here comes Oregon State.

And with their road win over TCU, this past weekend, Oklahoma has made their first appearance this season in two of the polls - Perfect Game and Baseball America. Two nonconference opponents of TCU this season are also in the polls, with Louisville in the Top Ten in all national polls. Texas State and Texas A&M also continue to rise in the polls and are vying for the top team in the state.

For the Big 12, it continues to be a mixed bag of rankings for TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, and now, Oklahoma. By poll, here are the ranked orders of the Big 12 schools:

D1 Baseball - OSU (#3), Texas Tech (#9), Oklahoma (NR), TCU (NR), Texas (NR)

Collegiate Baseball - OSU (#3), TCU (#28), Texas Tech (#30), Oklahoma (NR), Texas (NR),

Perfect Game - OSU (#4), Texas Tech (#15), Texas (#16), Oklahoma (#21), TCU (NR)

USA Today - OSU (#3), Texas Tech (#13), Texas (#18), Oklahoma (NR), TCU (NR)

Baseball America - OSU (#3), Texas Tech (#15), TCU (#20), Oklahoma (#24), Texas (NR)

Here are the highlights from the D1Baseball, Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game, and USA Today polls:

(Team records are through Sunday and do not reflect midweek games, as the polls were determined Monday morning.)

D1Baseball

1 - Tennessee (42-6), last week 2-2

2 - Oregon State (38-9), last week 4-0

3 - Oklahoma State (34-13), last week 3-0

4 - Arkansas (36-12), last week 2-2

5 - Virginia Tech (33-10), last week 2-0

6 - Miami (35-12), last week 3-0

7 - Louisville (33-13-1), last week 2-1, up 3

8 - Stanford (29-14), last week 4-0, up 3

9 - Texas Tech (32-16), last week 1-0

10 - Texas A&M (30-16), last week 3-1, up 4

15 - Texas State (38-11), last week 4-0, up 2

21 - Florida State (28-17), last week 2-2, up 2

22 - Texas (34-17), last week 3-1, previously not ranked

Dropped from the rankings - Georgia Tech (#21), Georgia (#22), TCU (#24)

Collegiate Baseball

1 - Oregon State (38-9), up 2

2 - Tennessee (42-6), down 1

3 - Oklahoma State (34-13), up 1

4 - Arkansas (36-12), down 2

5 - Miami (35-12), up 4

6 - Louisville (33-13-1), down 1

7 - Virginia Tech (33-10), up 1

8 - UConn (40-8), up 3

9 - UC Santa Barbara (33-11), up 1

10 - Stanford (29-14), up 2

11 - Texas A&M (30-16), up 2

12 - Texas State (38-11), up 3

27 - Florida State (28-17)

28 - TCU (28-18), last week 1-2

30 - Texas Tech (32-16), previously not ranked

Dropped from the rankings - Oregon (#25), NC State (#26), Georgia Tech (#30)

Perfect Game

1 - Tennessee (42-6)

2 - Oregon State (38-9)

3 - Virginia Tech (33-10)

4 - Oklahoma State (34-13)

5 - Miami (35-12), up 1

6 - Arkansas (36-12), down 1

7 - UConn (40-8)

8 - Louisville (33-13-1), up 3

9 - LSU (32-15), up 5

10 - Texas A&M (30-16), up 6

11 - Florida State (28-17), down 1

15 - Texas Tech (32-16)

16 - Texas (34-17), up 4

21 - Oklahoma (29-17), previously not ranked

24 - Texas State (38-11), previously not ranked

Dropped from the rankings - Oregon (#17), TCU (#21), Georgia (#25)

USA Today Coaches Poll

1 - Tennessee (42-6)

2 - Oregon State (38-9)

3 - Oklahoma State (34-13), up 1

4 - Arkansas (36-12), down 1

5 - Miami (35-12)

6 - Virginia Tech (33-10)

7 - Stanford (29-14), up 4

8 - Louisville (33-13-1), up 2

9 - Virginia (34-12)

10 - UConn (40-8), up 3

13 - Texas Tech (32-16), down 1

16 - Texas A&M (30-16), up 5

18 - Texas (34-17), up 2

19 - Texas State (38-11), up 3

25 - Florida State (28-17)

Dropped from the rankings - Georgia Tech (#24)

