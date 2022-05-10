Skip to main content
College Baseball Poll Watching Week 12: Oregon State And Tennessee Share Top Spot

College Baseball Poll Watching Week 12: Oregon State And Tennessee Share Top Spot

After losing their first weekend series of the year, Tennessee no longer is the unanimous No. 1 team in the nation

Twitter: @BeaverBaseball

After losing their first weekend series of the year, Tennessee no longer is the unanimous No. 1 team in the nation

It finally happened. Tennessee lost a weekend series on the road at Kentucky. Frogs fans know first-hand that playing in Lexington can be tough. The loss by the Volunteers dropped them to the No. 2 spot in two of the five national polls, Collegiate Baseball and Baseball America, this week. In their place, here comes Oregon State. 

And with their road win over TCU, this past weekend, Oklahoma has made their first appearance this season in two of the polls - Perfect Game and Baseball America. Two nonconference opponents of TCU this season are also in the polls, with Louisville in the Top Ten in all national polls. Texas State and Texas A&M also continue to rise in the polls and are vying for the top team in the state.

For the Big 12, it continues to be a mixed bag of rankings for TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, and now, Oklahoma. By poll, here are the ranked orders of the Big 12 schools:

  • D1 Baseball - OSU (#3), Texas Tech (#9), Oklahoma (NR), TCU (NR), Texas (NR)
  • Collegiate Baseball - OSU (#3), TCU (#28), Texas Tech (#30), Oklahoma (NR), Texas (NR), 
  • Perfect Game - OSU (#4), Texas Tech (#15), Texas (#16), Oklahoma (#21), TCU (NR)
  • USA Today - OSU (#3), Texas Tech (#13), Texas (#18), Oklahoma (NR), TCU (NR)
  • Baseball America - OSU (#3), Texas Tech (#15), TCU (#20), Oklahoma (#24), Texas (NR)

Here are the highlights from the D1Baseball, Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game, and USA Today polls:

(Team records are through Sunday and do not reflect midweek games, as the polls were determined Monday morning.)

D1Baseball

1 - Tennessee (42-6), last week 2-2

2 - Oregon State (38-9), last week 4-0

3 - Oklahoma State (34-13), last week 3-0

4 - Arkansas (36-12), last week 2-2

5 - Virginia Tech (33-10), last week 2-0

6 - Miami (35-12), last week 3-0

7 - Louisville (33-13-1), last week 2-1, up 3

8 - Stanford (29-14), last week 4-0, up 3

9 - Texas Tech (32-16), last week 1-0 

10 - Texas A&M (30-16), last week 3-1, up 4

15 - Texas State (38-11), last week 4-0, up 2

21 - Florida State (28-17), last week 2-2, up 2

22 - Texas (34-17), last week 3-1, previously not ranked

Dropped from the rankings - Georgia Tech (#21), Georgia (#22), TCU (#24)

Collegiate Baseball

1 - Oregon State (38-9), up 2

2 - Tennessee (42-6), down 1

3 - Oklahoma State (34-13), up 1

4 - Arkansas (36-12), down 2

5 - Miami (35-12), up 4

6 - Louisville (33-13-1), down 1

7 - Virginia Tech (33-10), up 1

8 - UConn (40-8), up 3

9 - UC Santa Barbara (33-11), up 1

10 - Stanford (29-14), up 2

11 - Texas A&M (30-16), up 2

12 - Texas State (38-11), up 3

27 - Florida State (28-17)

28 - TCU (28-18), last week 1-2

Scroll to Continue

Read More

30 - Texas Tech (32-16), previously not ranked

Dropped from the rankings - Oregon (#25), NC State (#26), Georgia Tech (#30)

Perfect Game

1 - Tennessee (42-6)

2 - Oregon State (38-9)

3 - Virginia Tech (33-10)

4 - Oklahoma State (34-13)

5 - Miami (35-12), up 1

6 - Arkansas (36-12), down 1

7 - UConn (40-8)

8 - Louisville (33-13-1), up 3

9 - LSU (32-15), up 5

10 - Texas A&M (30-16), up 6

11 - Florida State (28-17), down 1

15 - Texas Tech (32-16)

16 - Texas (34-17), up 4

21 - Oklahoma (29-17), previously not ranked

24 - Texas State (38-11), previously not ranked

Dropped from the rankings - Oregon (#17), TCU (#21), Georgia (#25)

USA Today Coaches Poll

1 - Tennessee (42-6)

2 - Oregon State (38-9)

3 - Oklahoma State (34-13), up 1

4 - Arkansas (36-12), down 1

5 - Miami (35-12)

6 - Virginia Tech (33-10)

7 - Stanford (29-14), up 4

8 - Louisville (33-13-1), up 2

9 - Virginia (34-12)

10 - UConn (40-8), up 3

13 - Texas Tech (32-16), down 1

16 - Texas A&M (30-16), up 5

18 - Texas (34-17), up 2

19 - Texas State (38-11), up 3

25 - Florida State (28-17)

Dropped from the rankings - Georgia Tech (#24)

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

FRXZz1tVEAAsvEw
Baseball

TCU Power Prankings: Finnegan's Wake (The Ballad Of The Bobby Stubbs)

By Tyler Brown7 minutes ago
Cam Brown of TCU Baseball pitched in relief on Friday, May 6 for the win over Oklahoma.
Baseball

Big 12 Baseball Weekend Recap: Sooners, Longhorns, Wildcats Take Weekend Series

By Barry Lewis22 hours ago
Twitter: @TCUBeachVB
More Sports

TCU Beach Volleyball Season Comes To An End

By Nicholas Howard22 hours ago
Sunday_Front
Baseball

Bummer Sooner... TCU Baseball Drops Weekend Series To Oklahoma

By Brett GibbonsMay 9, 2022
Daniela Alvarez and Tania Moreno of TCU's Beach Volleyball
More Sports

TCU Beach Volleyball: Let The Natty Pursuit Begin

By Barry LewisMay 9, 2022
TCU men's tennis advances to the Sweet Sixteen after defeating Utah 4-0 in the Fort Worth Regional.
More Sports

TCU Men’s Tennis Advances To Sweet Sixteen

By Barry LewisMay 8, 2022
Luc Fomba celebrates after TCU's men's tennis team wins their first-round match in the NCAA tournament.
More Sports

TCU Men’s Tennis Wins First Round Of NCAA Tournament

By Barry LewisMay 7, 2022
USATSI_17290042
Football

Road to CFB's Loudest College Football Moments

By Brett GibbonsMay 7, 2022