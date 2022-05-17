Tennessee spent one week in the second spot in a couple of last week's national polls. After going 3-1 last week, and the only team to have less than 10 losses, the Volunteers are back in the top spot across all five of the national polls this week.

Tennessee, though, may not be the hottest team in their own conference. Texas A&M has had an incredible last month with series wins over Arkansas, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, and last year's national champions, Mississippi State. The Aggies have skyrocketed to be tied with Arkansas in the SEC West and the second-best team in the conference, only behind Tennesseee. It seems TCU's former skipper, Jim Schlossnagle, is enjoying his move to College Station.

For the Big 12, it continues to be a mixed bag of rankings for TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma. Texas Tech's sweep on the road over OSU shook up the Big 12 standings and the national polls. By poll, here are the ranked orders of the Big 12 schools:

D1 Baseball - Texas Tech (#5), OSU (#8), Texas (#22), TCU (#24), Oklahoma (NR)

Collegiate Baseball - Texas Tech (#12), OSU (#16), TCU (#15), Oklahoma (NR), Texas (NR)

Perfect Game - Texas Tech (#5), OSU (#9), Texas (#16), Oklahoma (#22), TCU (NR)

USA Today - Texas Tech (#7), OSU (#8), Texas (#20), TCU (#26), Oklahoma (NR)

Baseball America - Texas Tech (#6) OSU (#13), TCU (#15), Oklahoma (#24), Texas (NR)

Here are the highlights from the D1Baseball, Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game, and USA Today polls:

(Team records are through Sunday and do not reflect midweek games, as the polls were determined Monday morning.)

D1Baseball

1 - Tennessee (45-7), last week 3-1

2 - Oregon State (40-11), last week 2-2

3 - Virginia Tech (36-11), last week 3-1, up 3

4 - Stanford (33-14), last week 4-0, up 4

5 - Texas Tech (35-16), last week 3-0, up 4

6 - Texas A&M (33-16), last week 3-0, up 4

7 - Arkansas (37-14), last week 1-2, down 3

8 - Oklahoma State (34-17), last week 0-4, down 5

9 - Miami (37-14), last week 2-2, down 3

10 - Louisville (35-15-1), last week 2-2, down 3

13 - Texas State (41-11), last week 3-0, up 2

20 - Florida State (32-18), last week 4-10, up 1

22 - Texas (35-17), last week 1-0

24 - TCU (32-18), last week 4-0, previously not ranked

Dropped from the rankings - LSU (#17)

Collegiate Baseball

1 - Tennessee (45-7), up 1

2 - Oregon State (40-11), down 1

3 - Virginia Tech (36-11), up 4

4 - Stanford (33-14), up 6

5 - UC Santa Barbara (37-11), last week 4-0, up 4

6 - Arkansas (37-14), down 2

7 - Texas A&M (33-16), up 4

8 - Miami (37-14), down 3

9 - Louisville (35-15-1), down 3

10 - Texas State (41-11), up 2

12 - Texas Tech (35-16), up 2

15 - TCU (32-18), up 13

16 - Oklahoma State (34-17), down 13

24 - Florida State (32-18), up 3

Dropped from the rankings - Ball State (#14), LSU (#19)

Perfect Game

1 - Tennessee (45-7)

2 - Virginia Tech (36-11), up 1

3 - Oregon State (40-11), down 1

4 - Texas A&M (33-16), up 6

5 - Texas Tech (35-16), up 10

6 - Florida State (32-18), up 5

7 - Miami (37-14), down 2

8 - Arkansas (37-14), down 2

9 - Oklahoma State (34-17), down 5

10 - Gonzaga (32-13), last week 4-0, up 2

16 - Texas (35-17)

22 - Oklahoma (31-18), last week 2-1, down 1

24 - Texas State (41-11)

USA Today Coaches Poll

1 - Tennessee (45-7)

2 - Oregon State (40-11

3 - Virginia Tech (36-11), up 3

4 - Stanford (33-14), up 3

5 - Arkansas (37-14), down 1

6 - Miami (37-14), down 1

7 - Texas Tech (35-16), up 6

8 - Oklahoma State (34-17), down 5

9 - Louisville (35-15-1), down 1

10 - Virginia (37-13), last week 3-1, down 1

11 - Texas A&M (33-16), up 5

17 - Texas State (41-11), up 2

20 - Texas (35-17), down 2

21 - Florida State (32-18), up 4

26 - TCU (32-18)

