College Baseball Poll Watching Week 14: Aggies Soar Into Top 5

TCU baseball fans know that if there's a coach who get his team to be one of the hottest teams in the nation just when it matters the most, Jim Schlossnagle can do it. The former Horned Frogs skipper has done just that. His Texas A&M Aggies spent the first half of the season not getting any attention from the national polls. Over the last month or so, they have soared up the SEC standings with wins over Arkansas, Ole Miss, Vandy, and last year's national champs - Mississippi State. Over the weekend, they clinched the SEC West title. And now, they are a Top 5 team in most of the polls.

Tennessee continues their stronghold on the top spot with their incredible 49-7 record. They went 4-0 this last week and clinched the SEC East title. The Road to Omaha will most certainly pass through Rocky Top.

For the Big 12, it continues to be a mixed bag of rankings for TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma. TCU wins the Big 12 regular season and moves up in the polls. Oklahoma takes the series in Lubbock and also makes an appearance now in most polls. By poll, here are the ranked orders of the Big 12 schools:

D1 Baseball - Texas Tech (#8), OSU (#9), TCU (#18), Texas (#19), Oklahoma (#21)

- Texas Tech (#8), OSU (#9), TCU (#18), Texas (#19), Oklahoma (#21) Collegiate Baseball - TCU (#12), Texas Tech (#14), OSU (#15), Oklahoma (NR), Texas (NR)

- TCU (#12), Texas Tech (#14), OSU (#15), Oklahoma (NR), Texas (NR) Perfect Game - OSU (#8), Texas Tech (#9), Texas (#16), Oklahoma (#18), TCU (#25)

- OSU (#8), Texas Tech (#9), Texas (#16), Oklahoma (#18), TCU (#25) USA Today - OSU (#7), Texas Tech (#11), Texas (#17), TCU (#19), Oklahoma (NR)

- OSU (#7), Texas Tech (#11), Texas (#17), TCU (#19), Oklahoma (NR) Baseball America - TCU (#8), Texas Tech (#12) OSU (#13), Oklahoma (#19), Texas (#24)

Here are the highlights from the D1Baseball, Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game, and USA Today polls:

(Team records are the final regular season records for each team and do not include any conference tournament games.)

D1Baseball

1 - Tennessee (49-7), last week 4-0

2 - Virginia Tech (40-11), last week 4-0, up 1

3 - Stanford (37-14), last week 4-0, up 1

4 - Oregon State (41-13), last week 1-2, down 2

5 - Texas A&M (35-17), last week 2-1, up 1

6 - Miami (39-16), last week 2-2, up 3

7 - Louisville (38-16-1), last week 3-1, up 3

8 - Texas Tech (36-18), last week 1-2, down 3

9 - Oklahoma State (36-18), last week 2-1, down 1

10 - Maryland (44-10), last week 3-0, up 5

11 - Texas State (44-11), last week 3-0, up 2

18 - TCU (35-18), last week 3-0, up 6

19 - Texas (39-17), last week 4-0, up 3

22 - Oklahoma (33-20), last week 2-2, previously not ranked

Dropped from the rankings - UConn (#16), Florida State (#20), Vanderbilt (#21)

Collegiate Baseball

1 - Tennessee (49-7)

2 - Virginia Tech (40-11), up 1

3 - Stanford (37-14), up 1

4 - UC Santa Barbara (40-12), last week 3-1, up 1

5 - Oregon State (41-13), down 3

6 - Texas A&M (35-17), up 1

7 - Louisville (38-16-1), up 2

8 - Arkansas (38-16), last week 1-2, down 2

9 - Texas State (44-11), up 1

10 - Miami (39-16), down 2

12 - TCU (35-18), up 3

14 - Texas Tech (36-18), down 2

15 - Oklahoma State (36-18), up 1

Dropped from the rankings - Vanderbilt (#11), Arizona (#13), Florida State (#24), Rutgers (#25)

Perfect Game

1 - Tennessee (49-7)

2 - Virginia Tech (40-11)

3 - Texas A&M (35-17), up 1

4 - Stanford (37-14), up 8

5 - Miami (39-16), up 2

6 - Oregon State (41-13), down 3

7 - Louisville (38-16-1), up 6

8 - Oklahoma State (36-18), up 1

9 - Texas Tech (36-18), down 4

10 - Southern Miss (41-14), last week 3-0, up 7

16 - Texas (39-17)

18 - Oklahoma (33-20), up 4

19 - Texas State (44-11), up 5

25 - TCU (35-18), previously not ranked

Dropped from the rankings - UConn (#14), Auburn (#10)

USA Today Coaches Poll

1 - Tennessee (49-7)

2 - Virginia Tech (40-11), up 1

3 - Oregon State (41-13), down 1

4 - Stanford (37-14)

5 - Miami (39-16), up 1

6 - Louisville (38-16-1), up 3

7 - Oklahoma State (36-18), up 1

8 - Maryland (41-10), up 6

9 - Texas A&M (35-17), up 2

10 - Arkansas (38-16), down 5

11 - Texas Tech (36-18), down 4

14 - Texas State (44-11), up 3

17 - Texas (35-17), up 3

19 - TCU (35-18), up 7

Dropped from the rankings - Florida State (#21), Georgia (#25)

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.