Skip to main content
College Baseball Poll Watching Week 3: Frogs Fall After Losing Weekend Series

College Baseball Poll Watching Week 3: Frogs Fall After Losing Weekend Series

It was a wild and crazy weekend in Lexington as TCU went 1-2 against Kentucky, which dropped the Horned Frogs in this week's polls

Barry Lewis/KillerFrogs

It was a wild and crazy weekend in Lexington as TCU went 1-2 against Kentucky, which dropped the Horned Frogs in this week's polls

TCU baseball traveled to the Blue Grass State for a weekend series with the University of Kentucky. The Frogs lost two of the three games against the Wildcats, and the impact of losing the series was felt when the polls came out this week.

The Texas Longhorns lost their first game of the season to UCLA at the Shriner's Classic, but they remain the unanimous No. 1 across all the polls. In addition to TCU and Texas, the Big 12 is represented with Oklahoma State and Texas Tech both in the rankings.

Here are the highlights from the D1Baseball, Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game, and USA Today polls:

(Team records are through Sunday and do not reflect midweek games, as the polls were determined Monday morning.)

D1Baseball

1 - Texas (11-1)

2 - Ole Miss (10-1)

3 - Arkansas (7-3)

4 - Vanderbilt (10-2), up 1

5 - Stanford (8-3), up 1

6 - Oklahoma State (6-4), down 2

7 - Oregon State (9-1), up 6

8 - Florida State (7-4), up 2

9 - Notre Dame (8-1), up 3

10 - Tennessee (10-1), up 7

17 - Texas Tech (10-2), up 2

21 - TCU (8-3), down 5

Dropped from rankings - Miami (#22), Sacramento State (#23), Long Beach State (#25)

Collegiate Baseball

1 - Texas (11-1)

2 - Vanderbilt (10-2), up 2

3 - Tennessee (10-1), up 3

4 - Oregon State (9-1), up 3

5 - Stanford (8-3), down 3

6 - LSU (9-3), down 3

7 - Virginia (11-0), up 5

8 - Notre Dame (8-1), up 1

9 - Georgia Tech (10-2), up 1

10 - Ole Miss (10-1), up 1

16 - Oklahoma State (6-4), down 8

17 - Texas State (10-2)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

19 - Texas Tech (10-2), up 4

28 - TCU (8-3), down 10

Perfect Game

1 - Texas (11-1)

2 - Vanderbilt (10-2), up 3

3 - Notre Dame (8-1), up 13

4 - Stanford (8-3), down 2

5 - Ole Miss (10-1), up 4

6 - Tennessee (10-1), up 8

7 - Georgia Tech (10-2), up 3

8 - Oklahoma State (6-4), down 4

9 - Oregon State (9-1), up 7

10 - LSU (9-3), down 7

15 - TCU (8-3) down 7

16 - Texas Tech (10-2), up 3

USA Today 

1 - Texas (11-1)

2 - Vanderbilt (10-2), up 3

3 - Ole Miss (10-1), down 1

4 -Tennessee (10-1), up 3

5 - Stanford (8-3), down 2

6 - Oregon State (9-1), up 3

7 - Arkansas (7-3), down 1

8 - Notre Dame (8-1), up 4

9 - LSU (9-3), down 2

10 - Florida (10-3), up 6

11 -Texas Tech (10-2), up 7

12 - Oklahoma State (6-4), down 4

20 - TCU (8-3), down 6

Dropped from the rankings - Mississippi State (#15), Miami (#23), Sacramento State (#25)

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

TCU baseball vs Kentucky 03-05-22
Baseball

College Baseball Poll Watching Week 3: Frogs Fall After Losing Weekend Series

By Barry Lewis28 seconds ago
David Bishop
Baseball

TCU Baseball: Kentucky Takes Frogs to the Woodshed

By Adam Shirley14 hours ago
Weekly Recap logo - FB copy
Basketball

In Case You Missed It: TCU Weekly Sports Recap

By Ryann Zeller19 hours ago
Mar 5, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love(2) grabs a loose ball in front of Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Tar Heels won 94-81.
Basketball

Men's Basketball Poll Watching Week 18: Duke Drops after Losing to UNC

By Barry Lewis19 hours ago
Twitter:@TCUBeachVB
More Sports

TCU Beach Volleyball Handles Business to Remain Undefeated

By Nicholas Howard20 hours ago
Twitter: @TCUTrackField
More Sports

TCU Track & Field Shows Out at the Longhorn Invitational

By Nicholas Howard21 hours ago
Mar 5, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Bryson Williams (11) has his shot blocked by Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Tyreek Smith (23) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Basketball

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Saturday Rundown: Cowboys End Season with an Upset

By Barry LewisMar 6, 2022
Twitter: @TCUBasketball
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball Drops a Tough One at West Virginia

By Nicholas HowardMar 6, 2022