College Baseball Poll Watching Week 3: Frogs Fall After Losing Weekend Series

TCU baseball traveled to the Blue Grass State for a weekend series with the University of Kentucky. The Frogs lost two of the three games against the Wildcats, and the impact of losing the series was felt when the polls came out this week.

The Texas Longhorns lost their first game of the season to UCLA at the Shriner's Classic, but they remain the unanimous No. 1 across all the polls. In addition to TCU and Texas, the Big 12 is represented with Oklahoma State and Texas Tech both in the rankings.

Here are the highlights from the D1Baseball, Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game, and USA Today polls:

(Team records are through Sunday and do not reflect midweek games, as the polls were determined Monday morning.)

D1Baseball

1 - Texas (11-1)

2 - Ole Miss (10-1)

3 - Arkansas (7-3)

4 - Vanderbilt (10-2), up 1

5 - Stanford (8-3), up 1

6 - Oklahoma State (6-4), down 2

7 - Oregon State (9-1), up 6

8 - Florida State (7-4), up 2

9 - Notre Dame (8-1), up 3

10 - Tennessee (10-1), up 7

17 - Texas Tech (10-2), up 2

21 - TCU (8-3), down 5

Dropped from rankings - Miami (#22), Sacramento State (#23), Long Beach State (#25)

Collegiate Baseball

1 - Texas (11-1)

2 - Vanderbilt (10-2), up 2

3 - Tennessee (10-1), up 3

4 - Oregon State (9-1), up 3

5 - Stanford (8-3), down 3

6 - LSU (9-3), down 3

7 - Virginia (11-0), up 5

8 - Notre Dame (8-1), up 1

9 - Georgia Tech (10-2), up 1

10 - Ole Miss (10-1), up 1

16 - Oklahoma State (6-4), down 8

17 - Texas State (10-2)

19 - Texas Tech (10-2), up 4

28 - TCU (8-3), down 10

Perfect Game

1 - Texas (11-1)

2 - Vanderbilt (10-2), up 3

3 - Notre Dame (8-1), up 13

4 - Stanford (8-3), down 2

5 - Ole Miss (10-1), up 4

6 - Tennessee (10-1), up 8

7 - Georgia Tech (10-2), up 3

8 - Oklahoma State (6-4), down 4

9 - Oregon State (9-1), up 7

10 - LSU (9-3), down 7

15 - TCU (8-3) down 7

16 - Texas Tech (10-2), up 3

USA Today

1 - Texas (11-1)

2 - Vanderbilt (10-2), up 3

3 - Ole Miss (10-1), down 1

4 -Tennessee (10-1), up 3

5 - Stanford (8-3), down 2

6 - Oregon State (9-1), up 3

7 - Arkansas (7-3), down 1

8 - Notre Dame (8-1), up 4

9 - LSU (9-3), down 2

10 - Florida (10-3), up 6

11 -Texas Tech (10-2), up 7

12 - Oklahoma State (6-4), down 4

20 - TCU (8-3), down 6

Dropped from the rankings - Mississippi State (#15), Miami (#23), Sacramento State (#25)

