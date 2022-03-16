College Baseball Poll Watching Week 4: TCU Has Work to Do

For TCU Baseball, last weekend's sweep was what was needed to get the Frogs back on track after a road trip through Kentucky that had them go 1-3. However, though they won all three games against Army, two of them were come-from-behind walk-offs. The starting lineup gave up 10 runs on 18 hits. And the Frogs stranded a total of 27 base runners. All of this was against an Army team that has only won three games. So, it came as no surprise when the national polls came out this week that TCU still has some work to do if they want to start advancing in the rankings.

In other national news, No. 1 Texas lost a weekend series to South Carolina after splitting a midweek series with Texas State. With that, they lost their unanimous top standing in the national polls. Ole Miss moved up to the top spot with D1Baseball and USA Today. Collegiate Baseball has Vanderbilt in the top spot while Perfect Game gave the spot to Notre Dame.

Besides Texas and TCU, the Big 12 still has only two other teams in the polls - Oklahoma State and Texas Tech. Texas State, after winning the one game over Texas, made an appearance in the polls.

Here are the highlights from the D1Baseball, Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game, and USA Today polls:

(Team records are through Sunday and do not reflect midweek games, as the polls were determined Monday morning.)

D1Baseball

1 - Ole Miss (13-2), up 1

2 - Texas (13-4), down 1

3 - Arkansas (11-3)

4 - Vanderbilt (13-2)

5 - Oregon State (11-2), up 2

6 - Notre Dame (11-1), up 3

7 - Tennessee (15-1), up 3

8 - Florida State (10-5)

9 - Florida (13-4), up 2

10 - Georgia Tech (13-3), up 3

11 - Oklahoma State (9-6), down 5

17 - Texas Tech (14-3)

21 - TCU (11-4)

22 - Texas State (14-3), previously not ranked

Dropped from the rankings - Tulane (#18), NC State (#22)

Collegiate Baseball

1 - Vanderbilt (13-2), up 1

2 - Tennessee (15-1), up 1

3 - Oregon State (11-2), up 1

4 - LSU (13-3), up 2

5 - Virginia (14-1), up 2

6 - Texas (11-1), down 5

7 - Notre Dame (11-1), up 1

8 - Georgia Tech (13-3), up 1

9 - Ole Miss (13-2), up 1

10 - Georgia (13-3), up 1

15 - Texas State (14-3), up 2

17 - Texas Tech (14-3), up 2

26 - Oklahoma State (9-6), down 10

28 - TCU (11-4)

Perfect Game

1 - Notre Dame (11-1), up 2

2 - Vanderbilt (13-2)

3 - Texas (11-1), down 2

4 - Ole Miss (13-2), up 1

5 - Tennessee (15-1), up 1

6 - Georgia Tech (13-3), up 1

7 - Oklahoma State (9-6), up 1

8 - Oregon State (11-2), up 1

9 - LSU (13-3), up 1

10 - Arkansas (13-3), up 1

14 - Texas Tech (14-3), up 2

15 - TCU (11-4)

21 - Texas State (14-3), previously not ranked

Dropped from rankings - NC State (#17), Tulane (#22)

USA Today Coaches Poll

1 - Ole Miss (13-2), up 2

2 - Texas (11-1), down 1

3 - Vanderbilt (13-2), down 1

4 - Arkansas (13-3), up 3

5 - Tennessee (15-1), down 1

6 - Oregon State (11-2)

7 - Notre Dame (11-1), up 1

8 - LSU (13-3), up 1

9 - Florida (13-4), up 1

10 - Georgia Tech (13-3), up 3

13 - Texas Tech (14-3), down 2

15 - Oklahoma State (9-6), down 3

21 - TCU (11-4), down 1

23 - Texas State (14-3), up 17

Dropped from rankings - NC State (#22), Tulane (#24), UCLA (#25)

