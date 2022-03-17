College Baseball Series To Watch: Mar 18-20

Conference play is here. Finally, we get to see tough against tough in the SEC and Big 12, among other gauntlet conferences. Below, we'll lay out the four top series to watch in college baseball this weekend.

South Carolina at #7 Tennessee

Watch out for the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-6). They lost five straight two weeks ago, but rebounded and toppled #1 Texas at home. They turn right around and take on another power hitting squad, Tennessee (16-1), who leads the nation with 46 home runs in 17 games played.

Pitching stepped up for S.C., led by the one-two punch of Will Sanders (3-0) and closer Michael Braswell (three saves). Together, they doused the Longhorns' hot bats on Friday. Sanders likely gets the Friday night start against Tennessee as well. The Vols have tallied 10 or more runs 10 times this season and have been held under seven runs once (a 7-2 loss to Texas themselves).

#23 Mississippi State at #20 Georgia

The only series between two ranked teams shakes out in Athens this weekend. Defending champion Mississippi State (11-7) takes on Georgia (14-3), winners of five straight. State has struggled with big opponents this year, with six of their seven losses coming to Long Beach State, Southern Miss, Texas Tech, and Tulane.

Georgia is in a similar boat, having beat up on a weaker schedule and losing their only series of the year to ranked Georgia Tech. This is a true prove-it for both sides and a get-right opportunity for Mississippi State, making the motivation behind this series intense on both sides.

NC State at #8 Florida State

NC State (10-6) is going through the wringer, having lost six of their last eight games after a hot 8-0 start. Star power hitter Tommy White has been held home run-less since starting off with nine dingers in those eight wins. The Wolfpack– after a heroic run in the College World Series and beginning in the season top 25– are sliding, but have a terrific chance to make a statement in Tallahassee.

Florida State (11-5) is a heck of a way to follow up a series with Notre Dame for NC State. The Noles are rolling behind their stud corps of starting pitchers. Bryce Hubbart (4-0) has a 1.11 ERA so far this season, has rung up 43 in 24.1 IP, and has walked just seven. Ross Dunn is one of the hardest throwers in the nation and recorded 14 strikeouts last weekend in a start against Wake Forest.

Louisiana Tech at UTSA

The job Athletic Director Lisa Campos has done at UTSA since 2017 is remarkable. The football team just came off a 12-win season (most ever), and baseball is rising up the ranks. The Roadrunners pulled off a stunning upset of Stanford earlier this year and are only 11-5 by virtue of a sweep at Oklahoma last weekend. They're a very good team.

UTSA takes on Louisiana Tech (12-5), who has wins over LSU and has won their last five outings. The Bulldogs are coming off hosting a Regional, just their second tournament appearance since 1987. What a way to kick of Conference USA baseball play as their two best programs square off in San Antonio.

