College Baseball Super Regionals Schedule, Matchups, How To Watch

A wild Regionals round is in the rearview mirror, and 16 teams advance to the Super Regional Round. The Tennessee Volunteers remain a heavy favorite to win the championship while the Stanford Cardinal and Oregon State Beavers trail. Below, we'll look at the full College Baseball Super Regionals schedule, matchups, and how you can watch the tournament this coming weekend.

Super Regional play kicks off on Friday, June 10.

College Baseball Super Regionals Matchups

All times listed below are in Central Standard Time. Super Regionals are a best-of-three series. Series winners advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., which begins June 17.

#1 Tennessee vs. Notre Dame (Knoxville, TN)

Game 1 : Friday, June 10, 5:00 p.m., ESPN2

: Friday, June 10, 5:00 p.m., ESPN2 Game 2 : Saturday, June 11, 1:00 p.m., ESPN

: Saturday, June 11, 1:00 p.m., ESPN Game 3: Sunday, June 12 (if necessary)

What to watch for: The Vols continue their rampage through college baseball. How can Notre Dame control this series and advance to the CWS? Hope Tennessee oversleeps their alarm.

#8 East Carolina vs. #9 Texas (Greenville, NC)

Game 1 : Friday, June 10, 11:00 a.m., ESPN2

: Friday, June 10, 11:00 a.m., ESPN2 Game 2 : Saturday, June 11, 11:00 a.m., ESPN2

: Saturday, June 11, 11:00 a.m., ESPN2 Game 3: Sunday, June 12 (if necessary)

What to watch for: Momentum behind a strong home crowd for ECU is key to a Pirates victory. Texas is one of the hottest teams in baseball and outclasses ECU in nearly every phase of the game.

#5 Texas A&M vs. #12 Louisville (College Station, TX)

Game 1 : Friday, June 10, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

: Friday, June 10, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU Game 2 : Saturday, June 11, 2:00 p.m., ESPN2

: Saturday, June 11, 2:00 p.m., ESPN2 Game 3: Sunday, June 12 (if necessary)

What to watch for: Temperatures for this series are going to be well over 100º. A 2:00 p.m. first pitch Saturday will certainly be the worst of it; can Louisville overcome a ravenous fanbase and extreme heat?

#4 Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma (Blacksburg, VA)

Game 1 : Friday, June 10, 2:00 p.m., ESPN2

: Friday, June 10, 2:00 p.m., ESPN2 Game 2 : Saturday, June 11, 11:00 a.m., ESPNU

: Saturday, June 11, 11:00 a.m., ESPNU Game 3: Sunday, June 12 (if necessary)

What to watch for: Oklahoma continues their silent tear through postseason baseball. Virginia Tech is an upstart team surging at the right time, but they better not overlook the Sooners.

#2 Stanford vs. UConn (Stanford, CA)

Game 1 : Saturday, June 11, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU

: Saturday, June 11, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU Game 2 : Sunday, June 12, 6:00 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

: Sunday, June 12, 6:00 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU Game 3: Monday, June 13 (if necessary)

What to watch for: Brock Jones is one of the hottest players in baseball right now but he faces a tough UConn rotation. However, the Huskies managed just a +1.5 run differential in the lowest-rated Regional bracket.

#10 North Carolina vs. Arkansas (Chapel Hill, NC)

Game 1 : Saturday, June 11, 10:00 a.m., ESPN

: Saturday, June 11, 10:00 a.m., ESPN Game 2 : Sunday, June 12, 12:00 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

: Sunday, June 12, 12:00 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2 Game 3: Monday, June 13 (if necessary)

What to watch for: Styles make fights. Arkansas is one of the stronger pitching teams and outclasses UNC on the mound. But UNC has the top four ranked hitters in this series and five of the top six.

#11 Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss (Hattiesburg, MS)

Game 1 : Saturday, June 11, 3:00 p.m., ESPNU

: Saturday, June 11, 3:00 p.m., ESPNU Game 2 : Sunday, June 12, 3:00 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

: Sunday, June 12, 3:00 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU Game 3: Monday, June 13 (if necessary)

What to watch for: Once again, Southern Miss pulls a well-traveled SEC crowd for their matchup (see: LSU last round). These teams split the regular season series in two competitive games.

#3 Oregon State vs. #14 Auburn (Corvallis, OR)

Game 1 : Saturday, June 11, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

: Saturday, June 11, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2 Game 2 : Sunday, June 12, 9:00 p.m., ESPN2

: Sunday, June 12, 9:00 p.m., ESPN2 Game 3: Monday, June 13 (if necessary)

What to watch for: Oregon State, on paper, is a much better team with much better players. However, outside a 12-3 win over automatic qualifier San Diego in the Corvallis Regional, they had a -1.67 run differential (Auburn +10.3).

College World Series Schedule

Where: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Neb.

When: June 17–June 27

TV: ESPN/ESPN2

Defending Champion: Mississippi State

