Three Best College Baseball Series This Weekend: Ole Miss, Texas Tech, More

Buckle up – we haven't seen a slate of college baseball series this stacked since opening weekend. A top-five SEC slugfest and a Big 12 rivalry close out March with some terrific matchups.

Below, we'll take a look at the three best.

#2 Texas at #16 Texas Tech

These teams do not like each other. On the football field, they duke it out for the golden spurs. On the basketball court, they trade haymakers over a turncoat coach. In baseball, they vie for the Big 12 lead.

As a team, the Red Raiders are sound defensively, ranking inside the top 50 in ERA (3.90). The Longhorns, though, are seventh. Tech has the leg up in scoring (9.5 runs per game, 11th) but Texas has the nation's most dangerous slugger in Ivan Melendez. You get the picture. This is appointment television and likely a sold-out series in Lubbock.

#14 Georgia Tech at NC State

NC State had a terrific start to the season, winning their first eight games. Then, they were sent through the wringer. Notre Dame, Florida State, and Georgia Tech open their ACC slate – all teams ranked inside the top 15. They've skidded to a 4-8 stretch, but still have the talent and batting prowess to upend these kinds of teams.

Georgia Tech is prone to giving up runs. A LOT of runs. Against Wake Forest last weekend, the Jackets allowed 27 (!!!) runs on Saturday. Again on Tuesday– this time to Kennesaw State– Georgia Tech allowed 14 runs. Could the Wolfpack have a good counter to Tech's electric bats? This one might give the scoreboard a workout.

#5 Tennessee at #1 Ole Miss

Do you live within reasonable driving distance of Oxford, Miss.? Do you own a TV? If so, block off time this weekend to watch this series. The fireworks are going to fly as the top team in the nation, Ole Miss, hosts the country's most potent scoring offense. This series has been sold out for weeks.

The Vols headlined our best power hitting teams list earlier this week and for good reason. They lead the nation in home runs (59 in just 21 games) and don't fall outside the top five in really any hitting categories. Ole Miss on the other hand is ranked No. 1 by D1 Baseball because of their downright stacked roster.

Grab your popcorn and get comfortable– unless you're in the Ole Miss right field seats. Then bring a poncho.

