NCAA Baseball Tournament 2022 Regional Bracket Announced
On Monday, the NCAA will announce the landing place of 64 teams into the regional tournament round. 16 regional hosts were announced Sunday, which can be found below.
The NCAA Baseball Tournament begins June 3 and the Regionals conclude June 6. The second round– Super Regionals– play from June 10-June 13 and the College World Series kicks off June 17.
NCAA Regional Tournament Bracket
You can watch the bracket reveal on Monday, May 30 at noon ET on ESPN2.
Auburn Regional (Auburn)
- Auburn
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
Austin Regional (Texas)
- Texas
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
Blacksburg Regional (Virginia Tech)
- Virginia Tech
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
Chapel Hill Regional (North Carolina)
- North Carolina
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
College Park Regional (Maryland)
- Maryland
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
College Station Regional (Texas A&M)
- Texas A&M
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
Coral Gables Regional (Miami FL)
- Miami
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
Corvallis Regional (Oregon State)
- Oregon State
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
Gainesville Regional (Florida)
- Florida
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
Greenville Regional (East Carolina)
- East Carolina
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
Hattiesburg Regional (Southern Miss)
- Southern Miss
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
Knoxville Regional (Tennessee)
- Tennessee
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
Louisville Regional (Louisville)
- Louisville
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
Stanford Regional (Stanford)
- Stanford
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
Statesboro Regional (Georgia Southern)
- Georgia Southern
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
Stillwater Regional (Oklahoma State)
- Oklahoma State
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament Schedule
June 3-June 6: Regional tournaments
June 10-June 13: Super Regional tournament
June 17: College World Series begins
June 27: College World Series concludes
How To Watch College World Series
When: Friday, June 17, 2022
Where: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Neb.
TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3
Previous Champion: Mississippi State
