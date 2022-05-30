Skip to main content
NCAA Baseball Tournament 2022 Regional Bracket Announced

Get ready for postseason baseball!

Brett Gibbons, Road to CFB

On Monday, the NCAA will announce the landing place of 64 teams into the regional tournament round. 16 regional hosts were announced Sunday, which can be found below.

The NCAA Baseball Tournament begins June 3 and the Regionals conclude June 6. The second round– Super Regionals– play from June 10-June 13 and the College World Series kicks off June 17.

NCAA Regional Tournament Bracket

You can watch the bracket reveal on Monday, May 30 at noon ET on ESPN2.

Auburn Regional (Auburn)

  1. Auburn
  2. TBA
  3. TBA
  4. TBA

Austin Regional (Texas)

  1. Texas
  2. TBA
  3. TBA
  4. TBA

Blacksburg Regional (Virginia Tech)

  1. Virginia Tech
  2. TBA
  3. TBA
  4. TBA

Chapel Hill Regional (North Carolina)

  1. North Carolina
  2. TBA
  3. TBA
  4. TBA

College Park Regional (Maryland)

  1. Maryland
  2. TBA
  3. TBA
  4. TBA

College Station Regional (Texas A&M)

  1. Texas A&M
  2. TBA
  3. TBA
  4. TBA

Coral Gables Regional (Miami FL)

  1. Miami
  2. TBA
  3. TBA
  4. TBA

Corvallis Regional (Oregon State)

  1. Oregon State
  2. TBA
  3. TBA
  4. TBA

Gainesville Regional (Florida)

  1. Florida
  2. TBA
  3. TBA
  4. TBA

Greenville Regional (East Carolina)

  1. East Carolina
  2. TBA
  3. TBA
  4. TBA

Hattiesburg Regional (Southern Miss)

  1. Southern Miss
  2. TBA
  3. TBA
  4. TBA
Knoxville Regional (Tennessee)

  1. Tennessee
  2. TBA
  3. TBA
  4. TBA

Louisville Regional (Louisville)

  1. Louisville
  2. TBA
  3. TBA
  4. TBA

Stanford Regional (Stanford)

  1. Stanford
  2. TBA
  3. TBA
  4. TBA

Statesboro Regional (Georgia Southern)

  1. Georgia Southern
  2. TBA
  3. TBA
  4. TBA

Stillwater Regional (Oklahoma State)

  1. Oklahoma State
  2. TBA
  3. TBA
  4. TBA

2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament Schedule

June 3-June 6: Regional tournaments

June 10-June 13: Super Regional tournament

June 17: College World Series begins

June 27: College World Series concludes

How To Watch College World Series

When: Friday, June 17, 2022

Where: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Neb.

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3

Previous Champion: Mississippi State

