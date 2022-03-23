Tougher Than the Rest:  TCU Baseball's Cornelio Named Pitcher of the Week

For the first time in his career, sophomore Riley Cornelio has been named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week. The honor has been bestowed upon him due to his impeccable performance in TCU's 3-0 win over the Baylor Bears last Friday.

In a near-perfect game, Cornelio threw eight innings of stellar baseball in TCU's Big 12 opener against Baylor in which the Bears failed to secure a single run and only two hits. While doing so, he matched his career high of seven strikeouts and faced the minimum in six of his eight innings. Cornelio shut down the last ten batters he threw against, allowing only four baserunners on his path to the win.

Last season, he went undefeated (2-0) in his starting games. The Frogs went 3-2 in games he pitched. His final appearance was a scoreless inning against Kansas on April 23, in which he struck out two of the three batters he faced. Thus far, his career is a testament to hard work, and inevitable improvement. Needless to say, Cornelio is the real deal.

This is the second honor of its kind to be presented to a TCU baseball player this season. Brayden Taylor having been named Big 12 Player of the Week on February 1.

TCU, ranked as high as No. 13 in the national polls, wrapped up a four game road swing Tuesday night at Abilene Christian with a 14-3 win. The Frogs play their Big 12 home opener this weekend with a series against Kansas State.

