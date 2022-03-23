Skip to main content
Tougher Than the Rest:  TCU Baseball's Cornelio Named Pitcher of the Week

Tougher Than the Rest:  TCU Baseball's Cornelio Named Pitcher of the Week

Riley Cornelio has been named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week

TCU Athletics

Riley Cornelio has been named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week

For the first time in his career, sophomore Riley Cornelio has been named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week.  The honor has been bestowed upon him due to his impeccable performance in TCU's 3-0 win over the Baylor Bears last Friday. 

In a near-perfect game, Cornelio threw eight innings of stellar baseball in TCU's Big 12 opener against Baylor in which the Bears failed to secure a single run and only two hits.  While doing so, he matched his career high of seven strikeouts and faced the minimum in six of his eight innings.  Cornelio shut down the last ten batters he threw against, allowing only four baserunners on his path to the win.  

Last season, he went undefeated (2-0) in his starting games.  The Frogs went 3-2 in games he pitched.  His final appearance was a scoreless inning against Kansas on April 23, in which he struck out two of the three batters he faced.  Thus far, his career is a testament to hard work, and inevitable improvement.  Needless to say, Cornelio is the real deal.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This is the second honor of its kind to be presented to a TCU baseball player this season. Brayden Taylor having been named Big 12 Player of the Week on February 1.  

TCU, ranked as high as No. 13 in the national polls, wrapped up a four game road swing Tuesday night at Abilene Christian with a 14-3 win. The Frogs play their Big 12 home opener this weekend with a series against Kansas State.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

Front (1)
Baseball

College Baseball Poll Watching Week 5: A Trio of SEC Teams Sit at the Top

By Barry Lewis14 hours ago
Twitter: @TCUBeachVB
More Sports

TCU Beach Volleyball is Rolling Right Through Their Competition

By Nicholas Howard22 hours ago
Mar 20, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Micah Peavy (0) and center Eddie Lampkin (4) crash into the barriers after going for a loose ball against Arizona Wildcats guard Pelle Larsson (not pictured) in the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena.
Basketball

The Rules Reconsidered: Squatting out the Clock

By Tyler Brown23 hours ago
Weekly Recap logo - FB copy
Basketball

In Case You Missed It: TCU Weekly Sports Recap

By Ryann ZellerMar 21, 2022
FOT2cCaXEAYQidL
Baseball

TCU Baseball: Baylor Series Recap

By Adam ShirleyMar 21, 2022
Mar 20, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) reacts after bloody nose in the overtime period against the Arizona Wildcats during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Blood, Sweat, Tears. TCU Men's Basketball went down swinging in the Second Roundof March Madness

By Nicholas HowardMar 21, 2022
FOUtOwCXIAYgCpD
More Sports

TCU Track & Field: Horned Frog Invitational Recap

By Nicholas HowardMar 21, 2022
Matt Carptner 2009
Frogs in the Pros

Former Horned Frog Matt Carpenter signs with the Texas Rangers.

By Adam ShirleyMar 20, 2022