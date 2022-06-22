College World Series Tuesday Results: Irish Eyes Aren’t Smiling

The “Greatest Show on Dirt” continues in Omaha. Tuesday featured two games, both of which were elimination games. In Bracket One, Texas A&M and Notre Dame met for an afternoon game of win and move on, lose and go home. The Aggies won the game 5-1. Then in the nightcap, it was the elimination game for Bracket Two. Arkansas defeated Auburn by a score of 9-1.

Since the Men’s College World Series began Friday, ten games have been played in Omaha. None of the games were close games. The lowest point differential was four runs, like the Aggies’ 5-1 win. One team scored ten or more runs in at least one game each day.

Here’s a recap of both of Tuesday’s games:

Game 9:

Texas A&M (2-1) 5 – Notre Dame (1-2) 1

Notre Dame is eliminated

Neither team scored in the first two innings of the game, which hadn’t happened in too many games in this year’s College World Series. Then came the top of the 3rd. Notre Dame threw a walk followed by a balk, then a throwing error, and a dropped pop-up. The mental mistakes gave Texas A&M three runs. The Aggies didn’t look back after that, adding two more runs in the 5th. Notre Dame avoided the shutout when they added a run in the bottom of the 8th inning.

Pitcher Nathan Dettmer was lights out during his second CWS appearance. He pitched 7.0 innings, throwing 99 pitches. He had three hits and no runs and struck out six batters. He threw first-pitch strikes to 21 of the 26 batters he faced. It marked the fourth time in 2022 that Dettmer worked at least 6.0 innings without yielding a walk. Dettmer became the first Aggie pitcher to work 7.0 scoreless innings in a College World Series game.

This is the seventh trip to Omaha for Texas A&M, and the first time they have won multiple games. Aggies head coach Jim Schlossnagle became the fourth coach to log multiple CWS wins at multiple schools. He joins Larry Cochell, Augie Garrido, and Andy Lopez.

Winning pitcher – Nathan Dettmer (6-3); Losing pitcher – Liam Simon (2-1); Save – Joseph Menefee (2)

Game 10:

Arkansas (2-1) 11 - #14 Auburn (1-2) 1

Auburn is eliminated

With Auburn losing, at least one non-seeded team will make this year’s championship round. Arkansas’ first baseman Peyton Stovall had an incredible night at the plate. He had five hits in six at-bats with two runs and three RBIs. He has gone 9-of-16 in the CWS this year. His top of the 1st RBI single got Arkansas on the board. The Razorbacks would add three in the third, four in the 4th, one in the 6th, and two more in the 9th.

Pitching throughout the CWS has been impressive. Will McEntire continued that trend. He pitched 7.0 innings, throwing 98 pitches, nine strikeouts, and one walk while giving up only three hits and one run (earned). He struck out the side in both the 2nd and 3rd innings for six straight strikeouts.

Winning pitcher – Will McEntire (2-2); Losing pitcher – Mason Barnett (3-3)

Next up: The field is down to four. The semifinals begin on Wednesday. Oklahoma (2-0) will face Texas A&M (2-1) at 1 p.m. If the Sooners win, they will advance to the championship round. If the Aggies win, the two teams will meet again on Thursday. Ole Miss (2-0) will face Arkansas (2-1) at 6 p.m. If the Rebels win, they will advance to the championship round. If the Razorbacks win, the two teams will meet again on Thursday.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.