College World Series Monday Results: Stanford Sent Packing

The “Greatest Show on Dirt” continues in Omaha. In the second elimination game of the tournament, No. 2 Stanford lost 6-2 to No. 14 Auburn. Auburn came from behind with four runs in the 6th to stay alive. Stanford will face Arkansas on Tuesday in a rematch from this past weekend for a chance to play in the semifinals. In the nightcap Monday, Ole Miss had a dominating win over Arkansas, winning 13-5. The Rebels get a day off and will play the winner of Auburn/Arkansas on Wednesday evening.

Here’s a recap of both of Monday’s games:

Game 7:

#14 Auburn (1-1) 6 - #2 Stanford (0-2) 2

Stanford is eliminated

Stanford was on the board first with a run in both the first and second innings to take a 2-0 lead that they held through the first five innings. In the top of the 6th, Auburn first got a run, thanks to a bases-loaded walk, and then a bases-clearing double by Cole Foster. The Tigers would add two more in the 7th to take a 6-2 lead to the stretch. In the bottom of the 7th, Stanford would get two quick outs but then was able to load the bases after a couple of hits and a hit by pitch. Brett Barrera came to the plate as the potential tying run. Stanford could not capitalize on the opportunity as Barrera struck out, thus ending the threat.

Stanford was the highest-seeded team to make it to Omaha. With No. 1 Tennessee, No. 3 Oregon State, and No 4 Virginia Tech not making it to Omaha, and since Stanford went 0-2, this became the first time in College World Series that a Top Four team did not win at least one game in Omaha.

Winning pitcher – Trace Bright (5-4); Losing pitcher – Quinn Matthews (9-2); Save – Blake Burkhalter (16)

Game 8:

Ole Miss (2-0) 13 – Arkansas (1-1) 5

Ole Miss has not lost one game since its name was announced as part of the Field of 64 on May 30. At that point, they were one of the last four teams chosen for the postseason. And they have played with a chip on their shoulder ever since.

Ole Miss Rebels first baseman Tim Elko (25) and center fielder Justin Bench (8) celebrate after topping the Arkansas Razorbacks at Charles Schwab Field. © Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The game started out looking like a potential slugfest was coming. But then the Razorbacks’ bats went cold while Ole Miss kept it going. Ole Miss scored twice in the top of the 1st, then Arkansas scored one in the bottom of the 1st. Next inning, Ole Miss scored another two, and Arkansas matched it with another two. Top of the 3rd, the Rebels added two more, but that’s where the back-and-forth scoring stopped. Arkansas would not score again until the bottom of the 9th. By then, Ole Miss already had 13 runs on 13 hits, leaving a very tall mountain for Arkansas to climb in that last inning.

Winning pitcher – Hunter Elliott (5-3); Losing pitcher – Zack Morris (6-1)

Next up: On Tuesday, Texas A&M and Notre Dame play an elimination game at 1 p.m. The winner of that game plays Oklahoma on Wednesday at 1 p.m. CT. Then Tuesday at 6 p.m., #14, Auburn, and Arkansas will play in an elimination game. The winner of that game plays Ole Miss on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT. The losers of both games on Tuesday will be eliminated.

