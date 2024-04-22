TCU Baseball: Longhorns Stymie The Frogs, TCU Drops Series To Texas
Sunday’s rubber match between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Texas Longhorns adequately epitomized TCU’s recent struggles. A lack of offensive productivity, including just one run on three hits, was not enough against an experienced, hungry Longhorns team.
Despite shutting out the Longhorns 5-0 on Friday night, the Frogs were silenced 7-0 in Saturday’s loss, which would be a sign of things to come when Mason Bixby toed the rubber on Sunday.
The 6-foot-7 right-handed freshman from San Antonio, TX took the mound for TCU on Sunday, but his day would be cut short after facing issues with his command in the 2nd inning.
Bixby exhausted himself from the off, throwing 28 pitches in the 1st inning.
Heading into the 2nd inning, Bixby pitched with a 1-0 lead courtesy of Longhorn miscues on the mound. In the top of the 2nd, Sam Myers reached with a one-out double. Myers would advance to 3rd before coming around to score thanks to consecutive wild pitches from Longhorn pitcher Lebarron Johnson Jr.
Unfortunately for the Frogs, the lead hardly lasted as Bixby walked Kimble Schuessler to leadoff the 2nd before allowing a one-out walk to Rylan Galvan. After surrendering free passes to two of the first three batters, Kirk Saarloos elected to go to the bullpen and bring in Kole Klecker.
After jumping ahead in the count to Casey Borba, Klecker allowed a two-run double that erased the Frogs' 1-0 lead and put the Longhorns in front 2-1.
All the scoring from Sunday’s rubber match came and went in the 2nd inning. Just the one run from TCU and the two runs from Texas were enough to decide the contest. For TCU, though, they will feel there were opportunities missed.
The Frogs ultimately left eight men on base. Not to mention, the Frogs had the bases loaded in the 7th inning and were unable to capitalize.
For the Frogs, they now drop to 23-15 overall and 8-13 in the Big 12. TCU will head back to Fort Worth, where they will open a four-game home stand with No. 25 Dallas Baptist University rolling into Lupton on Tuesday night before hosting Kansas State to a weekend series.
