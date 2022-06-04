NCAA Baseball Tournament: Opening Round Results

The Road to Omaha is underway. Sixty-four teams are playing in one of 16 Regionals across the country. Eight teams will make it to Omaha. After this weekend, 16 will still be in contention. The regional round is a double-elimination tournament, and the winner advances to the Super Regional round.

All 16 of the Regional hosts that were able to play their games, all national seeds, held serve to win their first games. Several games were delayed due to weather and will be played today. There were a handful of upsets in the No. 2 vs. No. 3 seed games, including a disappointing loss by the TCU Horned Frogs to Louisiana, 7-6, in the College Station Regional.

Here are the results of Friday’s first-round games:

Knoxville Regional

#1 Tennessee 10 – Alabama State 0

Campbell 15 – Georgia Tech 8

Statesboro Regional

Notre Dame 3 – Texas Tech 2

#16 Georgia Southern vs. UNC Greensboro was rain delayed and being played Saturday

Austin Regional

#9 Texas 11 – Air Force 3

Louisiana Tech 12 – Dallas Baptist 5

Greenville Regional

#8 East Carolina 17 – Coppin State 1

Virginia 7 – Coastal Carolina 2

College Station Regional

#5 Texas A&M 8 – Oral Roberts 2

Louisiana 7 – TCU 6

Louisville Regional

#12 Louisville – SE Missouri State 2

Michigan 8 – Oregon 6

Gainesville Regional

#13 Florida 7 - Central Michigan 3

Oklahoma 16 – Liberty 3

Blacksburg Regional

#4 Virginia Tech 15 – Wright State 9

Columbia 8 – Gonzaga 2

Stanford Regional

#2 Stanford 20 – Binghamton 2

Texas State 7 - UC Santa Barbara 3

College Park Regional

#15 Maryland 23 – Long Island 2

UConn 8 – Wake Forest 2

Chapel Hill Regional

#10 North Carolina 15 – Hofstra 4

VCU 8 – Georgia 1

Stillwater Regional

#7 Oklahoma State 10 – Missouri State 5

Arkansas 7 – Grand Canyon 1

Coral Gables Regional

#6 Miami vs. Canisius and Ole Miss vs. Arizona were delayed until Saturday due to weather.

Hattiesburg Regional

#11 Southern Miss 2 – Army 0

LSU 14 – Kennesaw State 11

Auburn Regional

#14 Auburn 19 – SE Louisiana 7

Florida State 5 – UCLA 3

Corvallis Regional

#3 Oregon State 5 – New Mexico State 4

San Diego 3 – Vanderbilt 2

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.