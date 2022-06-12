NCAA Baseball Super Regionals: Saturday Results

Each of the eight Super Regionals was in action on Thursday. After losing their first games on Friday, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and Texas all won on Saturday to force the third “if necessary” games on Sunday. In this bracket, only Texas A&M could win their Super Regional in two straight games. They beat Louisville 4-3 to advance to Omaha.

On the other side of the College World Series bracket, the other four Super Regionals got underway Saturday, with the underdog visiting team winning all four games.

Here are the results of Friday’s games:

Knoxville Super Regional

#1 Tennessee 12 - Notre Dame 4

Series tied 1-1

Thanks to an 8-run top of the 5th, including four home runs, the nation’s top team rebounded after Friday’s loss and forced the third game.

Winning pitcher – Chase Dollander (10-0); Losing pitcher – John Bertrand (9-3)

Greenville Super Regional

#9 Texas 9 - #8 East Carolina 8

Series tied 1-1

Texas was down 7-2 at the stretch but was able to bring two runs home in the bottom of the 7th and another four in the bottom of the 8th to take an 8-7 lead into the 9th. East Carolina got a run in the top of the inning to tie the game. With bases loaded in the bottom of the 9th, Dylan Campbell gets the base hit for the walk-off.

Winning pitcher – Andre Dunplantier II; Losing pitcher – Shenkman Lunsford

College Station Super Regional

#5 Texas A&M 4 - #12 Louisville 3

Texas A&M wins the series 2-0

Texas A&M became the first team to make it to Omaha for this year’s College World Series after another game settled by just one run. Like Friday night, Louisville got on the board first, up 2-0. The Aggies tied it in the third. Each team would add one more run. Then in the top of the 7th, Dylan Rock hit a sacrifice fly, scoring what became the winning run.

Winning pitcher – Will Johnston (3-1); Losing pitcher – Ryan Hawks (5-3); Save – Jacob Palisch (5)

Blacksburg Super Regional

#4 Virginia Tech 14 – Oklahoma 8

Series tied 1-1

After losing on Friday, the Hokies came out strong. They had a 5-0 lead after the top of the 3rd. Oklahoma added three runs in the bottom of the 3rd, but Virginia Tech never let them closer. They added four runs in the 5th and three more in the 6th to separate themselves and force the third game on Sunday.

Winning pitcher – Jonah Hurney (6-1); Losing pitcher – David Sandlin (8-4)

Stanford Super Regional

Connecticut 13 - #2 Stanford 12

Connecticut leads the series 1-0

This started as an early blowout by the Huskies. But as we learned last week in the Regionals, no lead is safe in this year’s postseason. UConn had a 9-0 lead in the middle of the 2nd and a 13-4 lead at the stretch. But thanks to a 6-run bottom of the 9th, the Cardinal almost pulled off the walk-off win. Instead, the nation’s No. 2 team must win Sunday’s game, or their season will end before most thought.

Winning pitcher – Pat Gallagher (11-3); Losing pitcher – Alex Williams (8-3)

Chapel Hill Super Regional

Arkansas 4 - #10 North Carolina 1

Arkansas leads the series 1-0

Arkansas continues its hot streak after upsetting Oklahoma State in last week’s Regional. This game was a battle until the Razorbacks were able to score three runs in the top of 5th, which ended up being the decisive runs in the game.

Winning pitcher – Connor Noland (4-2); Losing Pitcher – Max Carlson; Save – Hagen Smith (2)

Hattiesburg Super Regional

Ole Miss 10 - #11 Southern Miss 0

Ole Miss leads the series 1-0

In this intrastate rivalry game, an explosive 6th inning doomed Southern Miss. Ole Miss scored six runs in that inning, putting the game out of reach for the Golden Eagles.

Winning pitcher – Dylan DeLucia (6-2); Losing pitcher – Hurston Waldrep (6-2); Save – Jack Dougherty (2)

Corvallis Super Regional

#14 Auburn 7 - #3 Oregon State 5

Auburn leads the series 1-0

This game was a back-and-forth battle to start the game. Auburn scored two in the top of the 1st, only for Oregon State to score four in the bottom. Auburn would tie it in the top of the 2nd and go ahead in the fourth. Auburn would add one more, taking a 7-4 lead into the bottom of the 9th. Oregon State would get one run but fall short of the come-back in the bottom of the inning.

Winning pitcher – Tommy Sheehan (2-0); Losing pitcher – Jake Pfennings (4-1); Save – Blake Burkhalter (14)

