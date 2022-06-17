Skip to main content
TCU Baseball: RHP Stoutenborough Transfers To The Frogs

The grad transfer from the Cal Bears will add an arm to TCU’s roster.

Cal Bear Athletics

This week, TCU Baseball picked up a key pitching arm from the transfer portal. Sam Stoutenborough, a grad transfer from the University of California, will join the Frogs for the 2023 season.

The RHP played four years for the Cal Bears but still has an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic. He graduated in May with a degree in American studies. This past season, he made 17 appearances, including eight starts, for a total of 59.2 innings pitched. He went 2-4 with a 5.58 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP. He had 38 strikeouts and issued just eight walks. He led the Pac-12 and ranked 12th nationally, with an average of 1.21 walks allowed per nine innings.

He started the season as Cal’s 4th starter or their midweek starter. As such, he did not face TCU nor any team in the MLB4 Tournament in Scottsdale that opened the 2022 season for both Cal and TCU. Cal won that tournament going 3-0 with wins over San Diego State, TCU, and Houston.

Stoutenborough moved to the bullpen for a stint and eventually found his way to the weekend rotation. He tossed a season-high six strikeouts in the April 16 game against Washington State.

TCU found great success with the transfer portal this past year, especially with grad transfer pitchers – Caleb Bolden, Tommy Vail, and Brett Walker. All three pitchers contributed a considerable number of innings in 2022 and will need to be replaced. In addition to those three, the Frogs lost Drew Hill and Augie Mihlbauer to graduation and could lose Austin Krob, Riley Cornelio, and Marcelo Perez to the upcoming MLB Draft. Stoutenborough’s arm will be a great asset moving into the next year.

He is the second pickup from the transfer portal for TCU this offseason. Tre Richardson, the former Baylor middle infielder, joined the team a couple of weeks ago.

Here is a look at Stoutenborough’s stats during his four years at Cal:

YearERAWLIPHRBBSO

2019

4.52

8

5

81.2

88

47

25

50

2020

4.95

0

2

20.0

18

11

10

14

2021

3.73

1

2

41.0

42

20

14

32

2022

5.58

2

4

59.2

73

41

8

38

Total

4.72

11

13

202.1

221

119

57

134

