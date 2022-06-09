NCAA Baseball Tournament: Super Regionals Predictions

The Road to Omaha is a lot narrower this week. What was a field of 64 is down to a field of 16 teams playing in this week’s Super Regionals. Each Super Regional is a best 2-out-of-3 format, with half of them playing Friday and Saturday, then Sunday if necessary and the other half playing Saturday and Sunday, then Monday if necessary. The winner of each Super Regional advances to Omaha.

Some of the KillerFrogs staff have made predictions as to which team will come out of each Regional and advance to next week’s Super Regionals. Do you agree or disagree with our predictions? Let us know!

Participating in these predictions are staff writers Adam Shirley, Brett Gibbons, Barry Lewis, Nathan Cross, and Ryann Zeller. Here are our predictions:

Knoxville Super Regional

#1 Tennessee vs. Notre Dame

Adam – Tennessee

Barry – Tennessee

Brett – Tennessee

Nathan – Tennessee

Ryann - Tennessee

Greenville Super Regional

#8 East Carolina vs. #9 Texas

Adam – East Carolina

Barry – Texas

Brett – Texas

Nathan – East Carolina

Ryann - East Carolina

College Station Super Regional

#5 Texas A&M vs. #12 Louisville

Adam – Texas A&M

Barry – Texas A&M

Brett – Louisville

Nathan – Texas A&M

Ryann - Texas A&M

Blacksburg Super Regional

#4 Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma

Adam – Virginia Tech

Barry – Oklahoma

Brett – Virginia Tech

Nathan – Virginia Tech

Ryann - Virginia Tech

Stanford Super Regional

#2 Stanford vs. Connecticut

Adam – Stanford

Barry – Stanford

Brett – Stanford

Nathan – Stanford

Ryann - Stanford

Chapel Hill Super Regional

#10 North Carolina vs. Arkansas

Adam – North Carolina

Barry – Arkansas

Brett – Arkansas

Nathan – North Carolina

Ryann - North Carolina

Hattiesburg Super Regional

#11 Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss

Adam – Southern Miss

Barry – Ole Miss

Brett – Ole Miss

Nathan – Ole Miss

Ryann - Ole Miss

Corvallis Super Regional

#3 Oregon State vs. #14 Auburn

Adam – Oregon State

Barry – Oregon State

Brett – Oregon State

Nathan – Auburn

Ryann - Auburn

