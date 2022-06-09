Skip to main content
NCAA Baseball Tournament: Super Regionals Predictions

With the Super Regionals beginning Friday, our staff makes predictions about which eight teams make it to Omaha.

The Road to Omaha is a lot narrower this week. What was a field of 64 is down to a field of 16 teams playing in this week’s Super Regionals. Each Super Regional is a best 2-out-of-3 format, with half of them playing Friday and Saturday, then Sunday if necessary and the other half playing Saturday and Sunday, then Monday if necessary. The winner of each Super Regional advances to Omaha.

Participating in these predictions are staff writers Adam Shirley, Brett Gibbons, Barry Lewis, Nathan Cross, and Ryann Zeller. Here are our predictions:

Knoxville Super Regional

#1 Tennessee vs. Notre Dame

Adam – Tennessee
Barry – Tennessee
Brett – Tennessee
Nathan – Tennessee
Ryann - Tennessee

Greenville Super Regional

#8 East Carolina vs. #9 Texas

Adam – East Carolina
Barry – Texas
Brett – Texas
Nathan – East Carolina
Ryann - East Carolina

College Station Super Regional

#5 Texas A&M vs. #12 Louisville

Adam – Texas A&M
Barry – Texas A&M
Brett – Louisville
Nathan – Texas A&M
Ryann - Texas A&M

Blacksburg Super Regional

#4 Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma

Adam – Virginia Tech
Barry – Oklahoma
Brett – Virginia Tech
Nathan – Virginia Tech
Ryann - Virginia Tech

Stanford Super Regional

#2 Stanford vs. Connecticut

Adam – Stanford
Barry – Stanford
Brett – Stanford
Nathan – Stanford
Ryann - Stanford

Chapel Hill Super Regional

#10 North Carolina vs. Arkansas

Adam – North Carolina
Barry – Arkansas
Brett – Arkansas
Nathan – North Carolina
Ryann - North Carolina

Hattiesburg Super Regional

#11 Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss

Adam – Southern Miss
Barry – Ole Miss
Brett – Ole Miss
Nathan – Ole Miss
Ryann - Ole Miss

Corvallis Super Regional

#3 Oregon State vs. #14 Auburn

Adam – Oregon State
Barry – Oregon State
Brett – Oregon State
Nathan – Auburn
Ryann - Auburn

