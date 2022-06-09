NCAA Baseball Tournament: Super Regionals Predictions
The Road to Omaha is a lot narrower this week. What was a field of 64 is down to a field of 16 teams playing in this week’s Super Regionals. Each Super Regional is a best 2-out-of-3 format, with half of them playing Friday and Saturday, then Sunday if necessary and the other half playing Saturday and Sunday, then Monday if necessary. The winner of each Super Regional advances to Omaha.
Some of the KillerFrogs staff have made predictions as to which team will come out of each Regional and advance to next week’s Super Regionals. Do you agree or disagree with our predictions? Let us know!
Participating in these predictions are staff writers Adam Shirley, Brett Gibbons, Barry Lewis, Nathan Cross, and Ryann Zeller. Here are our predictions:
Knoxville Super Regional
#1 Tennessee vs. Notre Dame
Adam – Tennessee
Barry – Tennessee
Brett – Tennessee
Nathan – Tennessee
Ryann - Tennessee
Greenville Super Regional
#8 East Carolina vs. #9 Texas
Adam – East Carolina
Barry – Texas
Brett – Texas
Nathan – East Carolina
Ryann - East Carolina
College Station Super Regional
#5 Texas A&M vs. #12 Louisville
Adam – Texas A&M
Barry – Texas A&M
Brett – Louisville
Nathan – Texas A&M
Ryann - Texas A&M
Blacksburg Super Regional
#4 Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma
Read More
Adam – Virginia Tech
Barry – Oklahoma
Brett – Virginia Tech
Nathan – Virginia Tech
Ryann - Virginia Tech
Stanford Super Regional
#2 Stanford vs. Connecticut
Adam – Stanford
Barry – Stanford
Brett – Stanford
Nathan – Stanford
Ryann - Stanford
Chapel Hill Super Regional
#10 North Carolina vs. Arkansas
Adam – North Carolina
Barry – Arkansas
Brett – Arkansas
Nathan – North Carolina
Ryann - North Carolina
Hattiesburg Super Regional
#11 Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss
Adam – Southern Miss
Barry – Ole Miss
Brett – Ole Miss
Nathan – Ole Miss
Ryann - Ole Miss
Corvallis Super Regional
#3 Oregon State vs. #14 Auburn
Adam – Oregon State
Barry – Oregon State
Brett – Oregon State
Nathan – Auburn
Ryann - Auburn
Want to join the discussion? Click here to join the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.