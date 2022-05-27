Skip to main content
TCU Baseball Falls To The University of Texas 5-3

The Frogs will face the Oklahoma State Cowboys in an elimination game at 3:15 p.m on Friday.

Barry Lewis

Home plate umpire Casey Moser needs a new job, because he is terrible at being an umpire. Moser gave UT's starting pitcher 2 inches on both sides of the plate and below the knees all game, ruining at bat after at bat for TCU. Eventually TCU had no option other than to swing at every pitch that wasn't over their head. Of which there were many.

A first inning home run gave UT-Austin an early 3-0 lead.

Marcelo Perez was locked in and dealing. Perez was hitting 95mph with the fastball while mixing speeds with his sliders, mixing and pinpointing his pitches masterfully. Perez would pitch seven innings, allowing three runs on five hits and two hit batsmen while recording six strikeouts. UT would not record another extra base hit or run off Perez through seven innings. 

It was in the 8th inning with Luke Savage on the mound that home plate umpire Casey Moser completely lost control of his faculties. 

With the score 3-2 and runners on the corners in the 8th, UT umpire Casey Moser decided it was time to make up a phantom balk call to give UT a 4-2 lead. With the runner on first being given second base on the call, TCU coach Kirk Saarloos tried to let the Longhorn umpire know that he wanted to intentionally walk Ivan Melendez. Legendary UT umpire Casey Moser took it upon himself to be the MVumP, making the play of the game for the Longhorns, ejecting the Big 12 Coach of the Year for trying to intentionally walk a Longhorn. Apparently that is not allowed.

The Longhorns would tack on one more run on in the inning, while the Frogs would leave the bases loaded in the bottom half of the 8th. Gray Rogers would hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 9th inning to bring the final score to 5-3.

TCU will face Oklahoma State in an elimination game Friday at 3:15 p.m CT on ESPN+. With OSU has already thrown Friday starter Victor Mederos and Saturday starter Justin Campbell in their usual order, leaving either RHP Trevor Martin (3-3, 4.85) or RHP Bryce Osmond (4-2,4.75) to face TCU. TCU still has LHP Austin Krob (2-0, 6.09) and RHP Riley Cornelio (4-4, 4.03) available for the game Friday. Saarloos will not receive a suspension for his ejection and will be back in the dugout for the game against OSU.

