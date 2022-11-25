TCU Baseball: 2022 Fall Signing Class

Kirk Saarloos and the TCU Baseball program have had a successful fall in recruiting, as they had nine athletes sign their intent to play for the Frogs. The recruiting efforts were driven and led by associate head coach TJ Bruce and recruiting coordinator John DiLaura. All will be freshmen in the fall of 2023.

Three of the nine recruits are coming from the state of Texas. Mason Bixby (San Antonio), Holden Harris (Leander), and Sam Myers (Cypress) all chose to stay in the Lonestar State to play collegiate ball. In addition, high school teammates Joshua Tiedemann and Zach Wadas of Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona, decided to remain teammates and attend TCU together. Also joining the Horned Frogs are Tripp Landers (Little Rock, Arkansas), Jax Lewis (Claxton, Georgia), Ryder Robinson (Cedar Hills, Utah), and Camden Sos (Alpine, California).

Get To Know Each Player

Mason Bixby (RHP • San Antonio, Texas • Johnson HS)

Bixby is a talented player. In his Junior season, he posted a 7-1 record with a 1.54 ERA. The same season, he earned unanimous first-team all-district and first-team all-region honors. He is currently ranked as the No. 3 prospect in Texas by Prep Baseball Report and No. 16 by Perfect Game. Bixby was a member of the 2022 Rangers Area Code Team. In addition, he took part in the 2022 MLB/USA Prospect Development Pipeline. Bixby also took care of business in the classroom as he is a member of the all-district athletic, academic team.

Holden Harris (UT • Leander, Texas • Tom Glenn HS)

Harris has an impressive resume. He has been selected nine times to the Perfect Game All-Tournament team. In his junior year, he earned second-team all-district accolades. He has also set his high school's single-game record for strikeouts in a single game with 13. Over the past summer, Harris was named to USA Baseball's 17U National Team Development Program roster. He is also a member of the A/B honor roll.

Tripp Landers (C • Little Rock, Ark. • IMG Academy)

Landers is an impressive catcher from Arkansas. He currently attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He is a Prospect Wire All-American and a Sticks Baseball Academy/White Sox Scout team member.

Jax Lewis (RHP • Claxton, Ga. • Pinewood Christian Academy)

Lewis is a three-time all-region and all-state performer. He earned district Pitcher of the Year in 2022 after posting a 0.78 ERA on the season. Lewis plays select baseball at Five Star National Baseball Academy. He has earned Perfect Game All-Tournament honors 13 times in his young career. In addition, Lewis is a member of the National Honor Society.

Sam Myers (OF • Cypress, Texas • Cypress Woods HS)

Myers is a two-time all-district performer, earning second team as a sophomore and first team as a junior. He put together an outstanding junior season with impressive stats. He finished the season with a .377 batting average and stole 19 bases. He continued his success in the summer ball circuit, earning MVP honors in two tournaments (2020 Perfect Game South World Series and; 2022 MLK South Championships). Myers was a Texas Twelve 17U squad member that won the 2022 USA Baseball National Team Championships in North Carolina. He had a batting average of .461 in the summer games in 27 games. He also has been a standout in the classroom with a 4.0 GPA and is in the top 2.5% of his class. He has one of the most impressive resumes that a player can have.

Ryder Robinson (INF • Cedar Hills, Utah • American Fork HS)

Robinson is the 2022 Region 4 MVP and a two-time first-team all-state performer. He has helped his high school team acquire a pair of state championships. Robinson hit .440 and .436 batting averages in his last two high school seasons. He participated in the 2022 Perfect Game National Showcase and the PBR Future Games. He is currently ranked as Perfect Game’s top prospect in Utah. Robinson is also an honor roll student.

Camden Sos (INF • Alpine, Calif. • Granite Hills HS)

Sos is an all-league performer named the Petco High School All-Star MVP this past summer. He is an All-CIF San Diego selection. Sos is a six-time Perfect Game all-tournament honoree. He participated in the 13U NTIS and plays travel baseball for Canes American Baseball. He also likes to work hard in his studies as he has been a member of the honor roll and the Dean’s list and is named a Scholar Athlete every year.

Josh Tiedemann (UT • Chandler, Ariz. • Hamilton HS)

Tiedemann has a decorated high school career. He is a 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year nominee. He is a two-time 6A Premier Region and CUSD Player of the Year, earning first-team all-conference and all-state accolades. He was crucial in leading Hamilton High School to the 2022 Arizona State Championship. Tiedemann has led his team in batting each of the last two seasons. He is ranked as the No. 8 overall prospect and the No. 1 third baseman in Arizona by Perfect Game.

Zach Wadas (UT • Chandler, Ariz. • Hamilton HS)

Wadas is an all-conference and all-region performer. He played a big part in helping Hamilton High School get to the 2022 Arizona State Championship. Like his teammate Tiedemann, he traveled playing baseball, appearing with Canes National Baseball, participating in the Area Code games, and playing on the DBacks scout team. Wadas is currently ranked No. 85 nationally and is the No. 2 prospect in Arizona by Perfect Game. He likes to take his studies seriously and is an academic standout. He earned the St. Bellarmine’s Award for Intellectual Competence in addition to being an AP Scholar with Distinction.

TCU Baseball sure did a great job with landing these spectacular athletes. The Frogs seem to be getting even stronger after already having a great off-season with the transfer portal. I know frog fans can't wait to see these athletes take the field in purple for the first time. Congratulations to each of these great players on taking their next step in not only their athletic career but their academic career as well.

