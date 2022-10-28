TCU Baseball: 2023 Schedule Released

Play ball! TCU Baseball announced its full 2023 schedule on Thursday. The team will play 55 games next spring, with 32 games in the home confines of Lupton Stadium. The Horned Frogs will also play 17 games on the road, including four Big 12 series and a few midweek games.

TCU will once again open the season at Globe Life Field in the third annual College Baseball Showdown. The Frogs played in the inaugural event in 2021. They will face three SEC teams to open the season – Vanderbilt on February 17, Arkansas on February 18, and Missouri on February 19.

The Horned Frogs will have their home opener at Lupton Stadium on Wednesday, February 22, against UT-Arlington, followed by a weekend series against Florida State. TCU played a series in Tallahassee last season.

The first true road game will be a midweek game on February 28 at Dallas Baptist. TCU will then travel to Houston for the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros. They will face Rice on March 3, Michigan on March 4, and Louisville on March 5.

After those two tournaments, TCU will play another game at Lupton against UTA, then a home series against San Diego. After a midweek road trip to Texas State, TCU will open Big 12 play on the road starting March 17 against Oklahoma.

Big 12 home series will include Kansas (March 24-26), Oklahoma State (April 6-8), Texas (April 28-30), and Baylor (May 12-14). Big 12 away series, in addition to the conference opener in Norman, will include at Texas Tech (March 31-April 2), at West Virginia (April 21-23), and at Kansas State to wrap up the regular season (May 18-20).

TCU will also host a 3-game series with UNC Wilmington (April 14-16) and Cal State Fullerton, alma mater of head coach Kirk Saarloos (May 5-7).

The Phillips 66 Big 12 Championships will again be held at Globe Life Field and take place May 24-28.

2023 TCU Baseball Schedule

Feb. 17 – Vanderbilt – TBA – FloSportsTV#

Feb. 18 – Arkansas – TBA – FloSportsTV#

Feb. 19 – Missouri – TBA – FloSportsTV#

Feb. 22 – UT Arlington – 6 p.m.

Feb. 24 – Florida State – 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 25 - Florida State – 2 p.m.

Feb. 26 - Florida State -1 p.m.

Feb. 28 – Dallas Baptist – TBA

Mar. 3 – Rice – 11 a.m.##

Mar. 4 – Michigan – 11 a.m.##

Mar. 5 – Louisville – 11.a.m.##

Mar. 7 – UT-Arlington – 6 p.m.

Mar. 10 – San Diego – 6:30 p.m.

Mar. 11 – San Diego – 2 p.m.

Mar. 12 – San Diego – 1 p.m.

Mar. 14 – Texas State – TBA

Mar. 17 – Oklahoma* - 6 p.m.

Mar. 18 – Oklahoma* - 4 p.m.

Mar. 19 – Oklahoma* - 2 p.m.

Mar. 21 – Abilene Christian – 6 p.m.

Mar. 22 – Northwestern – 6 p.m.

Mar. 24 – Kansas* - 6:30 p.m.

Mar. 25 – Kansas* - 2 p.m.

Mar. 26 – Kansas* - 1 p.m.

Mar. 28 – UT-Arlington – TBA

Mar. 31 – Texas Tech* – TBA

Apr. 1 – Texas Tech* - TBA

Apr. 2 – Texas Tech* - TBA

Apr. 4 – Tarleton State – TBA

Apr. 6 – Oklahoma State* - 6 p.m.

Apr. 7 – Oklahoma State* - 6:30 p.m.

Apr. 8 – Oklahoma State* - 4 p.m.

Apr. 11 – Abilene Christian – TBA

Apr. 14 – UNC-Wilmington – 6:30 p.m.

Apr. 15 – UNC-Wilmington – 4 p.m.

Apr. 16 – UNC-Wilmington – 1 p.m.

Apr. 18 – Lamar – 6 p.m.

Apr. 21 – West Virginia* - TBA

Apr. 22 – West Virginia* - TBA

Apr..23 – West Virginia* - TBA

Apr. 25 – Dallas Baptist – 6 p.m.

Apr. 28 – Texas* - 6:30 p.m.

Apr. 29 – Texas* - 4 p.m.

Apr. 30 – Texas* - 1 p.m.

May 2 – UTRGV – 6 p.m.

May 5 – Cal State Fullerton – 6:30 p.m.

May 6 – Cal State Fullerton – 4 p.m.

May 7 – Cal State Fullerton – 1 p.m.

May 12 – Baylor* - 6:30 p.m.

May 13 – Baylor* - 4 p.m.

May 14 – Baylor* - 1 p.m.

May 16 – Texas State – 6 p.m.

May 18 – Kansas State* – 6 p.m.

May 19 – Kansas State* – 6 p.m.

May 20 – Kansas State* – 4 p.m.

May 24-28 – Phillips 66 Big 12 Championships#



# - Neutral site game played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

## - Neutral site game played at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Home games in Bold played at LUPTON STADIUM

*Big 12 Conference Game

