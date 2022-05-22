Skip to main content
TCU Baseball: 2022 Big 12 Champions

Thanks to the Texas Tech defeating Oklahoma on Sunday, the Horned Frogs are the outright title holders for the 2022 regular season

TCU Athletics

Thanks to the Texas Tech defeating Oklahoma on Sunday, the Horned Frogs are the outright title holders for the 2022 regular season

Going into this past weekend, there were four teams that were contenders for the championship title. You might recall six complicated scenarios involving both the Texas Tech/Oklahoma series in Lubbock and the Baylor/Oklahoma State series in Waco.

Thursday night, Baylor beat Oklahoma State, eliminating the Pokes from title contention. And Oklahoma beat Tech, eliminating the possibility of Texas Tech being the outright champions. TCU knew Thursday night that they had a least a share of the championship. They would have to wait until Saturday afternoon to learn they would not be sharing that title with any other team. 

By the time Friday night's games rolled around, we were down to three scenarios:

  • Oklahoma could win both remaining games and would be co-champs with the Frogs
  • Tech could win both remaining games and would be co-champs with the Frogs
  • Oklahoma and Tech could split the remaining two games and TCU would be the outright champion.

Oklahoma again won on Friday night. By Saturday's game, Frogs fans knew they needed to cheer for a Texas Tech victory. It hurt to do so, but it worked. Tech won the game 10-2.

This is the Frogs’ second consecutive regular season championship, and their fourth overall. The Horned Frogs, with four titles since 2015, now have the second-most regular season trophies of any Big 12 program.

The championship trophy was presented to the team on Saturday after the Frogs defeated Santa Clara. 

TCU Baseball hoists the Big 12 Championship trophy

TCU will be the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Big 12 Championship, which will be played May 25-29 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. TCU's first opponent will be No. 8 Baylor at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29. 

Here is the complete bracket:

IMG_2266

