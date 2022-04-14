TCU Baseball: #16 Dallas Baptist Beat TCU 6-1 Tuesday Night In Dallas.

In last year's Fort Worth Regional, Dallas Baptist shocked the world by ending the Horned Frogs' season and taking their spot in the Columbia, South Carolina Super Regional against the University of Virginia.

Tuesday night, the script was flipped, other than the surprise ending. With TCU falling out of the top 25 for the first time this season after dropping their second straight weekend series, host Dallas Baptist played the favorite with their #16 ranking and took care of business 6-1 after a two hour lightning delay.

DBU starting pitcher Zach Heaton set the tone early, striking out the first batter of the game enroute to a 1-2-3 first inning of work.

The Patriots took the lead right off the bat, err, off the bat of the second hitter who is left handed, Jace Grady, with a two run bomb after a leadoff walk issued by TCU starting pitcher Caedmon Parker.

It was Grady's sixth home run of the season. Grady, like Braydon Taylor, was a Freshman All-American last season.

After the Frogs had nothing doing in the top of the second inning, Caedmon Parker would again walk the leadoff hitter to start the bottom of the second inning. This time he would wriggle out of the jam with a nice 3-6-1 double play.

In the top of the third inning Reed Spenrath would walk to the plate with the Frogs still down 2-0.

Hitting his second homer run of the season, a solo shot with one out on a 1-2 count.

It would be all the offense the Horned Frogs could muster on the night.

Meanwhile DBU would immediately get the run back in the bottom half of the inning after three consecutive hits with two outs would bring the Patriots cushion back to two runs. DBU would score two more two out runs in the 5th inning and top it off with a solo home run in the sixth inning to put the nail in the coffin, securing the 6-1 victory.

The TCU pitching staff issued a season-high nine walks.

Next up for the Frogs will be the #4 Texas Tech Red Raiders coming to Fort Worth for a three game series starting Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. CT.

