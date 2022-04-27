Skip to main content
TCU Baseball:Dallas Baptist Stuns TCU In Late Comeback

Four-run 8th inning ignites DBU's stunning come-from-behind victory.

TCU held the lead late into the game but allowed six hits and four runs in the top of the 8th inning to cough up the lead. TCU had a great opportunity to strike back in the bottom half of the inning with back-to-back hits to start the inning. But back-to-back strike outs with runners on the corners prevented TCU form crossing the plate again, and the Frogs dropped their fifth straight game to cross metroplex rivals Dallas Baptist University. 

TCU starting pitcher Caedmon Parker started strong, putting up a zero in the top of the 4th. He would pitch four innings, allowing four hits and one run, while walking two and striking out four.

Kurtis Byrne got the action going early for the Frogs with an RBI double in the bottom of the first inning to score Tommy Sacco. TCU added two runs in the third inning and two more runs in the 4th inning to extend their lead to 5-1.

TCU would hold a 5-1 lead over DBU through five innings, before allowing a DBU run in the sixth and then four runs to cross the plate in the 8th. River Ridings, who appears to have taken over the set up role to make room for Garret Wright as closer was saddled with the loss. Ridings only faced two batters and struck out one, but allowed an untimely hit with runners on base to allow a Drew Hill baserunner to cross the plate. Hill allowed three runs in one inning of work.

After Austin Krob was able to make his return to action on Sunday, another sight for sore eyes made an appearance in the form of Micheal Petrie. Petrie worked behind the plate in the 9th inning and looked fully healthy after fracturing his wrist in the first game of the season. He did not have a plate appearance and Kurtis Byrne seems to have taken a hold of the starting catcher position despite Petrie's return. 1B David Bishop was out of the game after being hit on the hand by a pitch last weekend and is hopeful to return this weekend.

TCU has lost five in a row to DBU. You'd have to go back to 2018 for the last TCU win over DBU. TCU fans are hoping the Frogs can avoid the Patriots in the postseason.

Next up for the Horned Frogs is a trip to Tallahassee, Florida to take on the Florida State Seminoles over the weekend. Baseball America has the series as a Top 25 matchup with TCU #7 and FSU #24. 

