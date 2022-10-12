TCU Baseball: Frogs Set to Play at Globe Life Field on Friday

While the official college baseball season isn't set to start up for a few months, the TCU baseball team is set to return to the diamond this Friday when they take on the Texas Rangers' instructional team at 6 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

The Horned Frogs are coming off a Big 12 title under first year head coach Kirk Saarloos. They finished with a 38-22 record with 16 of those wins coming against Big 12 opponents.

In the Big 12 tournament, the Frogs opened up with a 4-2 victory against Baylor but two losses against Texas and Oklahoma abruptly ended their run.

In the NCAA regionals, TCU started out with a loss against Louisiana but followed up with two wins against Oral Roberts and revenge against Louisiana. Unfortunately, their season came to an end with a wild game against Texas A&M. You may recall that the Horned Frogs took a 9-8 lead into the top of the ninth inning but a seven run inning by the Aggies seemingly ended the game.

This year, the Frogs look to build off of that end of the regular season where the Frogs won their last seven regular season games. This year, TCU ushers in a top-10 recruiting class and is happy to welcome back some key contributors to last year's squad such as David Bishop, Elijah Nunez, Luke Boyers, and Brayden Taylor.

A notable name on the Rangers' instructional team is first round pick Kumar Rocker. Rocker attended Vanderbilt before being taken with the 10th overall pick by the New York Mets. However, he did not sign with the team and re-entered in the 2022 draft. He was taken third overall by the Texas Rangers. He threw two scoreless innings on Monday.

Tickets can be bought on the Texas Rangers website.

