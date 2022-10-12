Skip to main content
TCU Baseball: Frogs Set to Play at Globe Life Field on Friday

Twitter: @TCU_Baseball

TCU Baseball: Frogs Set to Play at Globe Life Field on Friday

The TCU baseball team is set to take on the Texas Rangers' instructional team Friday night.

While the official college baseball season isn't set to start up for a few months, the TCU baseball team is set to return to the diamond this Friday when they take on the Texas Rangers' instructional team at 6 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

The Horned Frogs are coming off a Big 12 title under first year head coach Kirk Saarloos. They finished with a 38-22 record with 16 of those wins coming against Big 12 opponents. 

In the Big 12 tournament, the Frogs opened up with a 4-2 victory against Baylor but two losses against Texas and Oklahoma abruptly ended their run. 

In the NCAA regionals, TCU started out with a loss against Louisiana but followed up with two wins against Oral Roberts and revenge against Louisiana. Unfortunately, their season came to an end with a wild game against Texas A&M. You may recall that the Horned Frogs took a 9-8 lead into the top of the ninth inning but a seven run inning by the Aggies seemingly ended the game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This year, the Frogs look to build off of that end of the regular season where the Frogs won their last seven regular season games. This year, TCU ushers in a top-10 recruiting class and is happy to welcome back some key contributors to last year's squad such as David Bishop, Elijah Nunez, Luke Boyers, and Brayden Taylor.

A notable name on the Rangers' instructional team is first round pick Kumar Rocker. Rocker attended Vanderbilt before being taken with the 10th overall pick by the New York Mets. However, he did not sign with the team and re-entered in the 2022 draft. He was taken third overall by the Texas Rangers. He threw two scoreless innings on Monday.

Tickets can be bought on the Texas Rangers website.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

USATSI_17014501
Football

Alabama-Tennessee Leads Wild College Football Week 7

By Brett Gibbons
TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) reacts after a touchdown during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners
Football

Max Duggan is focused on a Big 12 championship

By Derek Lytle
Oct 8, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) catches a touchdown pass against Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Cobee Bryant (2) during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Football

TCU Football: Johnston Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

By Barry Lewis
Oct 8, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) dives forward against Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Craig Young (15) during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Football

Big 12 Football: Week 7 Matchups and Predictions

By Barry Lewis
Oct 1, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs defensive lineman Caleb Fox (90) tackles Oklahoma Sooners running back Tawee Walker (29) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Football

TCU Football: The Killer (Of Opposing Quarterbacks) Frogs

By Tyler Brown
USATSI_17441060
Football

Projecting Matchups For Every 2022-23 Big 12 Bowl Game

By Brett Gibbons
TCU football week 4
Podcast

LISTEN! KillerFrogs Podcast Episode 177: Still A Lot Of Work To Do

By Tyler Brown
Quentin Johnston against the Kansas Jayhawks on October 8, 2022
Football

Football Poll Watching: Week 7: Frogs Move Up to No. 13

By Barry Lewis