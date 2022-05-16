TCU Baseball: Horned Frogs Sweep Jayhawks

It was a dream weekend of baseball for the TCU Horned Frogs. TCU not only swept the Kansas Jayhawks, but were also gifted a sweep of the former first place team in the Big 12, the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Now it is the Texas Tech Red Raiders that pose the largest threat to the Horned Frogs hopes of bringing home the Big 12 regular season title.

While TCU's Big 12 regular season is complete, Texas Tech will face the Oklahoma Sooners in Lubbock on the final weekend of the regular season. TCU fans will be hoping they split the series and yield the hardware to the Horned Frogs.

Game 1

Cam Brown (4-2) got the victory out of the bullpen. Brown worked 5.1 innings, allowing 1 run on 4 hits and 2 walks while racking up 6 strike outs on 87 pitches. His long outings out of the bullpen have been a savior for the Frogs this season.

Austin Krob worked the 9th inning of the 15-6 blowout. Krob struck out 2 batters while allowing a walk and no hits while throwing 17 pitches.

David Bishop , Kurtis Byrne and Luke Boyers homered.

, and homered. Tommy Sacco , David Byrne and Luke Boyers had 4 RBI's a piece.

, David Byrne and Luke Boyers had 4 RBI's a piece. Elijah Nunez had 4 hits and stole his team leading 25th base of the season.

Game 2

Just when it seems 15-6 is a blowout victory, TCU went ahead and won Game 2 by a score of 30-3. Have Mercy! No really, somebody should have cried mercy and stopped this game after seven innings. As it was, Game 2 turned into a record setting day for TCU. The Frogs tied the school record for most runs scored in a game with 30, and Porter Brown set a new TCU record for RBI's in a game with 10. Brown entered the game Saturday with five RBI's on the season. He ended the game with three times as many RBI's as he had all season. Let's take a look at his record breaking day.

Poor Gray Rodgers could only muster one homerun and seven RBI's on the day. It was a Grand Slam to hang 30 on the Jayhawks.

Braydon Taylor hit a 2-run home run over the 400ft mark in right-center. Majestic.

Elijah Nunez had a double, a triple and his team leading 26th stolen base of the year.

Marcelo Perez had the first quality start for a Horned Frog in quite some time, perhaps allowing the Frog bats to exhale. Perez went 6 innings, allowing 3 runs on 7 hits and 2 walks while striking out 5. He picked up the win(5-2) on 87 pitches thrown.

Game 3

Getting the blowout win on Friday and the Uber win on Saturday did not ease the pressure to get the sweep on Sunday. It was a must-win game if the Frogs wanted to stay in contention for a Big 12 regular season title. Riley Cornelio took the mound and followed up Marcelo Perez's quality start with another solid starting pitching performance. Cornelio went 4.1 innings, giving up 2 runs, 1 earned, while scattering 4 hits and 2 walks. He had 3 strikeouts on 68 pitches thrown as he works his way back from inflammation in his pitching arm. Augie Mihlbauer (2-0) picked up the win on 2.2 innings of work without allowing a run or a hit.

Sacco, Taylor, Byrne, Boyers, and Rodgers led the offense with two hits each.

Taylor and Byrne homered

Sacco and Boyers doubled

Sacco, Boyers, and Rodgers were a menace on the base paths with two stolen bases a piece.

With the regular season coming to an end this weekend, and multiple teams jockeying for regional host positioning, TCU has canceled their Tuesday game with Tarleton State. The Horned Frogs host their final regular season series starting this Thursday at 6:00 p.m. Central against the Santa Clara University Broncos.

