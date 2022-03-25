TCU Baseball: Kansas State Series Preview

TCU headed into Manhattan, Kansas on the final weekend of the 2021 Big 12 baseball season leading the Texas Longhorns in the standings by one game. Kansas State was near the bottom of the standings and were not expected to put up much of a roadblock to finish out TCU's Big 12 conference championship run. The Champagne was on ice heading into the final weekend.

Then disaster struck, as former TCU head coach Jim Schlossnagle made some baffling bullpen decisions, and the Kansas State Wildcats took two of three from the Horned Frogs; landing them in a tie for first place with the Texas Longhorns to end the Big 12 regular season.

Luckily for TCU, they were able to beat K-State in the Big 12 tournament on their way to solidifying themselves as sole Big 12 champions with a Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship to go with the shared regular season Big 12 Champion title.

That series still sticks in TCU's craw as the Wildcats visit the Horned Frogs at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, TX this weekend.

Game Schedule:

Friday- 6p.m.

Probable starters: TCU- Riley Cornelio (2-1, 3.45) vs K-State- Blake Adams (2-1, 2.53)

Saturday- 2p.m.

Probable starters: TCU- Cam Brown (2-2, 4.29) vs K-State- Connor McCullough (3-1, 2.73)

Sunday - 1p.m.

Probable starters: TCU- Brett Walker (2-0, 4.39) vs K-State Christian Ruebeck (0-1, 15.00)

All games will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

If you have kids 12 or under this weekend is a great opportunity to give them some really cool on field TCU baseball experiences. Bids are still open and fairly cheap!

Managing editor at D1 Baseball Kendall Rogers proved an update on Austin Krob recently:

Krob, TCU's Friday starter to begin the season is expected to miss another 2-3 weeks with shoulder stiffness.

Kansas State Top Hitters

Batter Avg Slg% Hits 2B 3B HR R RBI BB SB RF Dylan Phillips .321 .526 25 4 0 4 12 16 7 2 2BJosh Nicoloff .275 .536 19 6 0 4 18 14 13 1 LF Dominic Johnson .457 .691 37 13 0 2 18 14 8 4 CF Cole Johnson .311 .514 23 7 1 2 10 9 8 2

TCU Top Hitters

Batter Avg Slg% Hits 2B 3B HR R RBI BB SB CF Elijah Nunez .333 .480 25 4 2 1 28 11 20 14 3B Braydon Taylor .357 .557 25 5 0 3 26 19 24 7 1B David Bishop .333 .526 26 3 0 4 16 30 12 2 SS Tommy Sacco .370 .630 27 10 0 3 15 17 16 2

