Skip to main content
TCU Baseball: Kansas State Series Preview

TCU Baseball: Kansas State Series Preview

The Wildcats broke the Horned Frogs' hearts to end the 2021 season.

© Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

The Wildcats broke the Horned Frogs' hearts to end the 2021 season.

TCU headed into Manhattan, Kansas on the final weekend of the 2021 Big 12 baseball season leading the Texas Longhorns in the standings by one game. Kansas State was near the bottom of the standings and were not expected to put up much of a roadblock to finish out TCU's Big 12 conference championship run. The Champagne was on ice heading into the final weekend. 

Then disaster struck, as former TCU head coach Jim Schlossnagle made some baffling bullpen decisions, and the Kansas State Wildcats took two of three from the Horned Frogs; landing them in a tie for first place with the Texas Longhorns to end the Big 12 regular season. 

Luckily for TCU, they were able to beat K-State in the Big 12 tournament on their way to solidifying themselves as sole Big 12 champions with a Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship to go with the shared regular season Big 12 Champion title.

That series still sticks in TCU's craw as the Wildcats visit the Horned Frogs at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, TX this weekend. 

Game Schedule:

Friday- 6p.m.

Probable starters: TCU- Riley Cornelio (2-1, 3.45) vs K-State- Blake Adams (2-1, 2.53)

Saturday- 2p.m.

Probable starters: TCU- Cam Brown (2-2, 4.29) vs K-State- Connor McCullough (3-1, 2.73)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sunday - 1p.m.

Probable starters: TCU- Brett Walker (2-0, 4.39) vs K-State Christian Ruebeck (0-1, 15.00)

All games will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

If you have kids 12 or under this weekend is a great opportunity to give them some really cool on field TCU baseball experiences. Bids are still open and fairly cheap!

Managing editor at D1 Baseball Kendall Rogers proved an update on Austin Krob recently:

Krob, TCU's Friday starter to begin the season is expected to miss another 2-3 weeks with shoulder stiffness. 

Kansas State Top Hitters

K-State 2022 hitting leaders

BatterAvgSlg%Hits2B3BHRRRBIBBSB

RF Dylan Phillips

.321

.526

25

4

0

4

12

16

7

2

2BJosh Nicoloff

.275

.536

19

6

0

4

18

14

13

1

LF Dominic Johnson

.457

.691

37

13

0

2

18

14

8

4

CF Cole Johnson

.311

.514

23

7

1

2

10

9

8

2

TCU Top Hitters

TCU 2022 hitting leaders

BatterAvgSlg%Hits2B3BHRRRBIBBSB

CF Elijah Nunez

.333

.480

25

4

2

1

28

11

20

14

3B Braydon Taylor

.357

.557

25

5

0

3

26

19

24

7

1B David Bishop

.333

.526

26

3

0

4

16

30

12

2

SS Tommy Sacco

.370

.630

27

10

0

3

15

17

16

2

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

TCU Baaseball
Baseball

Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings: Texas Still on Top, for Now

By Barry Lewis2 minutes ago
USATSI_15718114
Basketball

Gradey Dick, Kansas Commit, wins Gatorade Boys Basketball National Player of the year

By Nicholas Howard59 minutes ago
USATSI_16248453
Baseball

Three Best College Baseball Series This Weekend: Ole Miss, Texas Tech, More

By Brett Gibbons2 hours ago
Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) guards Iowa State Cyclones guard Izaiah Brockington (1) as he drives to the hole during the second half of their game in the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Iowa State defeated Wisconsin 54-49.
Basketball

Big 12 Basketball: How to Watch Kansas, Iowa State

By Tyler Brown2 hours ago
TCU Women's Tennis
More Sports

TCU Women’s Tennis: Rough Start for Conference Play

By Barry Lewis15 hours ago
Juan Carlos "Charlie" Aguilar - TCU Men's Tennis
More Sports

TCU Men’s Tennis: No. 1 Frogs Keep on Winning

By Barry Lewis17 hours ago
USATSI_17941456
Basketball

Men's Basketball March Madness: Key Players to Watch in the Sweet 16

By Nicholas Howard19 hours ago
Mar 20, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Adonis Arms (25) talks with head coach Mark Adams in the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena.
Basketball

Men's Basketball: How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Duke

By Tyler Brown22 hours ago