TCU Baseball Secures Top-Five Win Over Oklahoma State

There was a two-week stretch of TCU baseball was something fans were ready and willing to forget. With their backs up against the wall, the Frogs followed up a Texas Tech series sweep with a 2-1 series win over #3 Oklahoma State.

To secure the series win, TCU (27-13, 12-6) staved off a Pokes rally for a 7-6 Sunday afternoon victory. That followed a 6-4 Saturday victory in Stillwater. Marcelo Perez (4-1) and Caleb Bolden (4-0) picked up wins while Garrett Wright picked up a pair of saves– his first two of the season.

The series didn't start off on the right foot at TCU fell to Oklahoma State (27-13, 10-5) 13-2 off just three hits, two of which were solo home runs. Brayden Taylor hit his eighth homer in that game along with Luke Boyers (third).

In the series, seven Frogs hit home runs, headlined by Tommy Sacco, who hit two (hit seventh and eighth on the year).

Taylor, along with Elijah Nunez and Gray Rodgers, all recorded multi-hit games in the series finale. Rodgers tallied two RBI, second-most in the series to Boyers, who drove in four.

Also notable, Austin Krob made his return from injury, pitching two scoreless innings on a limited pitch count. Krob has been dealing with a shoulder injury for several weeks and has been out since March.

The Frogs have played a top-five opponent in six of its last seven games. Of those games, they've won five of them.

Next up: TCU is home for one game against Dallas Baptist (24-15, 5-4) on Tuesday, April 26. First pitch is at Lupton Stadium at 6:00 p.m. You can watch the game on ESPN+.

