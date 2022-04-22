TCU Baseball: Oklahoma State Series Preview

The Big 12 Conference Title could be on the line in Stillwater this weekend. With #3 Oklahoma State currently sitting atop the Big 12 standings, and #21 TCU just a half game behind them, this weekend could go a long way to determine the Big 12 Conference Champion.

Big 12 Conference Standings 4/21/22

There will still be work to be done by whoever wins the series. TCU still has Oklahoma and Kansas on the schedule, while Oklahoma State still has to face all the other Texas schools. Still, the winner of this series will be in the driver's seat to win the Big 12 Conference Title.

TCU was originally scheduled to be a part of the christening of OSU's $60mm new baseball cathedral, O'Brate Stadium back in March of 2020. George W Bush was set to throw out the first pitch of America's best new college ballpark, then Covid hit, and the series, and season were canceled. Frogs fans will be hoping that the lack of experience at O'Brate doesn't play a factor this weekend.

This will be TCU's first trip to OSU's new stadium.

Probable Starters

Game 1 TCU RHP Riley Cornelio (3-2) 2.87 vs OSU RHP Justin Campbell (5-1) 2.98

(3-2) 2.87 vs OSU RHP (5-1) 2.98 Game 2 TCU RHP Marcelo Perez (3-1) 2.88 vs OSU RHP Victor Mederos (3-2) 5.79

(3-1) 2.88 vs OSU RHP (3-2) 5.79 Game 3 TCU RHP Brett Walker (4-2) 4.50 vs OSU RHP Bryce Osmond (3-1) 4.17

Game 1: Friday @ 6:00p.m. Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 2: Saturday @ 6:00p.m. Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 3: Sunday @ 1:00p.m.

Oklahoma State Star Players

Friday night starting pitcher Justin Campbell is the highest ranked MLB prospect in the Big 12. The 6'7' right hander was a Freshman All-American in 2020 and a second team All-American in 2021. The sophomore (Covid) leads the Big 12 in strikeouts (81) and is tied for second in the conference with five wins. His 81 K's sits third most among P5 pitchers and 9th overall in D1 baseball. He has been named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week twice already this season, for his performances against Kansas at the end of March and West Virginia just last week. Campbell is still a finalist for the Golden Spikes award midway through the season. He threw a no-hitter last season against Kansas.

The Oklahoma State offense is led by five regular starters hitting over .300

DH Griffen Doersching .327

.327 1B David Mendham .316

.316 LF Jake Thompson .312

.312 RF Zach Ehrhard .308

.308 SS Marcus Brown .303

Thompson has six home runs and leads the team in RBI's with 37, supplying the Orange Power for the Pokes along with 3B Nolan McLean who leads the team with eight home runs. Right Fielder Zach Ehrhard leads the charge on the base path with 14 stolen bases.

Oklahoma State Head Coach Josh Holliday is in his 11th season as the Cowboys head coach.

With all three of OSU's starting pitchers being right handed, TCU matches up well against the Pokes. Friday night's matchup between staff aces Riley Cornelio and Justin Campbell is must see TV for any college baseball fan, and O'Brate Stadium is sure to be electric to open the series. The Frogs will try to get ahead early to cut the Orange Power off, dimming O'Brate Stadium and the hopes of the Pokes to win the Big 12 title.

