TCU Baseball's Season Ends In College Station

Jim Schlossnagle and Texas A&M send Kirk Saarloos the Frogs back to Fort Worth after a thrilling 15-9 defeat.

Jim Schlossnagle and Texas A&M send Kirk Saarloos the Frogs back to Fort Worth after a thrilling 15-9 defeat.

Austin Krob was masterful in his return to the starting rotation, but after four games in three days, TCU ran out of bullets, and the Aggies put up crooked number after crooked number in the last four innings of TCU's season. Krob labored in the first yet got out of a jam to keep the Aggies off the board. He then settled in and shut the Texas A&M offense out for five innings. TCU was able to get three unearned runs in the 3rd and 4th innings to stake an early lead for Krob, but the bullpen would not be able to hold the lead after being taxed earlier in the College Station Regional.

Austin Krob's final line vs. Texas A&M 

PitcherInnHERBBKNP

Austin Krob

5.1

3

2

3

8

100

Krob left the 5th inning after his 100th pitch with the shutout still intact, but was responsible for two baserunners that would come across to score after his exit. He struck out eight of the 22 batters he faced and did not allow an extra base hit. He was feeling it in his return to the starting rotation, and he was letting everyone of the 6,525+ in Blue Bell Park know it. His energy controlled every single soul in the stadium in a way I have not experienced since witnessing Philip Seymour Hoffman's portrayal of Willie Loman at the Barrymore Theatre. Austin Krob is a big game pitcher who loves the big stage and bright lights. He is going to be a sneaky great pick for some lucky MLB team doing their due diligence.  

Tommy Sacco, in his farewell game, and Braydon Taylor also had standout performances as the TCU stars shone bright under the lights and on the big stage of the final game of the College Station Regional.

Taylor blasted a three-run shot to tie the game in the bottom of the 7th and Sacco launched a two-run home run to give TCU a one run lead in the bottom of the 8th.

BatterABRHRBIHRBBK

Tommy Sacco

4

3

2

3

1

0

1

Braydon Taylor

4

1

3

3

1

1

0

It was a great performance by the Frogs despite the loss, and a great season in Kirk Saarloos' first year as skipper. Big 12 Champion and Big 12 Coach of the Year is a great foundation to build upon the start of the Saarloos era, and Frogs fans applaud the tremendous effort and performance put out by the 2022 TCU Baseball team. Congrats gentleman, take a bow. 

