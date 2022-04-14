TCU Baseball Continues Gauntlet With Home Series Vs. #4 Texas Tech

The TCU baseball team continues a brutal stretch of games that's left them 2-5 since this same time two weeks ago. The Frogs (21-12, 7-5) fell from most rankings and their midweek loss at #16 Dallas Baptist doesn't help any.

There's no time to breathe, though, as the downright brutal stretch continues with a home series against #4 Texas Tech (27-9, 7-2). The series begins Thursday at 6:00 p.m.– one day earlier than usual due to the Easter holiday Sunday.

When we use "brutal" to describe TCU's stretch of games this month, we mean it. The gauntlet looks like this:

1-2 series loss at #7 Texas

Loss at #16 Dallas Baptist

Home series vs. #4 Texas Tech

Home game vs. UT Arlington

Series at #5 Oklahoma State

Home game vs. #16 Dallas Baptist

Riley Cornelio (3-2) kicks things off Thursday night against Texas Tech's Andrew Morris. Cornelio faces a tough group of Red Raider bats that ranks second in the conference in batting average (.305, 25th nationally). All American Jace Jung leads the group, batting .386 (fifth in the Big 12) and has 10 home runs.

Marcelo Perez (2-1) takes the mound Saturday, his second straight Saturday start. His last outing was a no-decision after Perez pitched 3.1 innings and surrendered four runs against Texas. Perez faces Texas Tech's leading pitcher Brandon Birdsell (five wins).

As he's done all year long, Brett Walker (3-2) cleans up on Sunday with his ninth start of the year. TCU is 6-2 when Walker takes the mound this season.

Where the Frogs could see success is in base running; Texas Tech has allowed the most stolen bases in the Big 12 this season (34) and Elijah Nunez is 17-for-17 in stolen base attempts (28th-most in the nation). However, getting baserunners will be a challenge as Tech stands fifth in the conference in ERA (.460) and fourth in fielding percentage (.975).

Games will be held at Lupton Stadium begin at the following times:

Thursday, April 14, 6:00 p.m.

Friday, April 15, 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 16, 2:00 p.m.

All games can be streamed on ESPN+ and on the radio at 88.7 FM KTCU.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.