TCU Baseball Travels To Baylor For Weekend Series

The road doesn't get any easier for #21 TCU baseball (12-4), who fared well in a brutal out of conference schedule. They head into spring to traverse one of the toughest conferences in the nation, the Big 12.

They begin conference play against Baylor (9-7), who isn't off to the start they'd hoped after some lofty preseason expectations.

TCU hits the road to Waco at Baylor Ballpark, where the series begins Friday, March 18 at 6:30 p.m. Saturday's first pitch is at 3:00 p.m. and the series closes Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

Riley Cornelio gets the Friday start, bumping him up a day from his previous Saturday stand for the second series straight. Cornelio (1-1) has a handful of quality starts under his belt, tying the team lead with 23 strikeouts through 20.1 innings. He faces off against Baylor's ace Tyler Thomas (0.94 ERA).

The Frogs have yet to announce their Saturday or Sunday starters, but it will likely be from the following:

Austin Krob (2-0, 4.76 ERA)

Brett Walker (2-0, 3.33 ERA)

Cam Brown (2-1, 3.38 ERA)

Brown so far this season has been the weekday starter, but has flashed in every start. Walker, an Oregon grad transfer, has been extremely solid on the mound this season, turning in at least 5.0 IP in every start. Krob began the season as the Friday starter.

Baylor will start Jake Jackson (6.86 ERA), a grad student from Lake Forest, Calif. Junior Will Rigney takes the mound Sunday afternoon. Rigney has thrown 17 strikeouts this season, second on the team.

Gray Rodgers looks to continue his hot hitting streak. He's recorded a multi-hit game in four of his last five outings and will hit third this weekend. Kurtis Bynes– who has an 11-game streak safely reaching base– has overtaken the leadoff hitting spot for TCU.

Elijah Nunez, who was previously the leadoff, will likely bat seventh and leads the Big 12 in stolen bases (13).

You can watch all three games on ESPN+. You can listen to Friday and Sunday's games on KTCU 88.7 FM and Saturday's game on GoFrogs.com.

