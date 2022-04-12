The Gauntlet Continues: TCU Baseball Takes On #16 Dallas Baptist On Tuesday

A focus in the preseason was the difficulty of the TCU baseball schedule gauntlet this season. The Frogs just dropped a tough series on the road against a top-10 Texas team and next weekend host red-hot #4 Texas Tech.

In between must be a reprieval, right?

Does a road trip to #16 Dallas Baptist sound like a break?

Caedmon Parker (1-1) gets his fourth start of the season, all of which have come on Tuesday night stints. Last outing, Parker pitched three innings and gave up two runs in a 10-2 victory over UT Arlington.

Dallas Baptist (21-10, 3-0) has won their last five outings behind one of the more potent offenses in the nation. The Patriots have hit 47 home runs as a team, 28th in the country. Four players have more than five home runs, led by junior George Specht (7).

The road hasn't been kind to TCU this season, who have a 6-6 mark in true road contests this season. In the preseason, the difficulty of schedule was a major focus for TCU. Their toughest stretch of the season is here, highlighted by:

1-2 series loss at #7 Texas

Road game at #16 Dallas Baptist

Home series vs. #4 Texas Tech

Home game vs. UT Arlington

Road series at #5 Oklahoma State

Home game vs. #16 Dallas Baptist

The next three weeks will iron out whether the Frogs are prepared for the postseason or not and can make or break the entire season.

All time, TCU is 51-29 against Dallas Baptist, 13-8 on the road. However, since the annual series was established in 2004, the Frogs are just 19-16 against DBU. The Patriots boast an annual power out of the Missouri Valley Conference and are TCU's biggest challenge outside of the Big 12 Conference.

First pitch is Tuesday at 6:30 at Horner Ballpark in Dallas. You can watch the game on Bally Sports Southwest, ESPN+, or listen to the game on 88.7 FM KTCU.

